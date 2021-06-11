Friday, June 11, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

More Details for 4th of July Weekend

Source: City of Coronado

By Managing Editor

The Fourth of July in Coronado is traditionally the City’s biggest holiday event of the year. With most COVID-19 restrictions soon to end, the City is expecting to attract many residents and visitors. The City wants the community to be prepared for the three-day holiday weekend and created a list of frequently asked questions including when the medians open, where road closures will be, how to deal with towed vehicles and where will buses run.

The Council approved allowing the popular parade, a rough water swim and the Crown City Classic run to be held Saturday, July 3, and the fireworks display and a Navy parachute demonstration on the Fourth of July. The holiday is observed on Monday, July 5. State public health officials announced the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions June 15 with no restrictions on capacity for outdoor settings. However, for outdoor “mega-events,” such as parades, the state recommends, and the City will communicate to the public, that attendees be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.

- Advertisement -

Pay attention to parking restrictions, road closures and safety zones. Locals should use alternative transportation, such as the Free Summer Shuttle and bicycles.

- Advertisement -

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Local Surfer Recounts Face-to-Face Encounter with a Shark

It’s a sight that every surfer dreads: a fin appearing out of the depths of the ocean. During a morning surf session at Coronado...
Read more
Community News

Summer Youth Tennis Camps from Impact Activities

Golf Tennis & Beach Summer Camps (Ages 8-16yrs) Monday-Friday 9am-3:30pm Location: Coronado Golf Course/Coronado Tennis Center/Del Beach Description:  The full Coronado recreation experience. This camp is for...
Read more
Community News

County Moves to Yellow Tier in Advance of June 15 Reopening

After registering a case rate of less than two COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, San Diego County will move to...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

What is Happening to Coronado Unified School District?

Submitted by Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.I am terribly concerned about our long-trusted Coronado Unified School District. After 21 years trusting that our school district was...
Read more
Business

Griffin Funding Opens New Mortgage Branch in Coronado

Griffin Funding, a San Diego-based mortgage company is now bringing its services to Coronado. Griffin Funding is known for its diverse home loan options...
Read more
Community News

White Shark Tagging at Coronado Beach – June 9

The next Coronado White Shark Tagging Event 920 Ocean Boulevard, Main Lifeguard Tower, Central Beach Wednesday, June 9th begins at 9am, ends at approximately 2pm. As always,...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.