More Details for 4th of July Weekend

The Fourth of July in Coronado is traditionally the City’s biggest holiday event of the year. With most COVID-19 restrictions soon to end, the City is expecting to attract many residents and visitors. The City wants the community to be prepared for the three-day holiday weekend and created a list of frequently asked questions including when the medians open, where road closures will be, how to deal with towed vehicles and where will buses run.

The Council approved allowing the popular parade, a rough water swim and the Crown City Classic run to be held Saturday, July 3, and the fireworks display and a Navy parachute demonstration on the Fourth of July. The holiday is observed on Monday, July 5. State public health officials announced the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions June 15 with no restrictions on capacity for outdoor settings. However, for outdoor “mega-events,” such as parades, the state recommends, and the City will communicate to the public, that attendees be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.

Pay attention to parking restrictions, road closures and safety zones. Locals should use alternative transportation, such as the Free Summer Shuttle and bicycles.