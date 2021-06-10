Thursday, June 10, 2021
Jerry DeCarolis of Mobile Auto Repair Hopes to Beat Lymphoma

By Managing Editor

Gerard DeCarolis, known locally as Jerry, the owner of Coronado Mobile Auto Repair, has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He will be in chemotherapy until September and unable to work as the treatment is debilitating and exhausting. Linda Grady has organized a GoFundMe account to help Jerry as he’s helped so many when they’ve had trouble with their car.

GoFundMe Link

A message from Jerry which can also be found on the GoFundMe:

Hi. I’m Jerry DeCarolis, the proud owner of Coronado Mobile Auto Repair. I’ve spent my life helping people with their vehicles in Coronado since 1985. That’s what motivates me to get up each day.

Recently I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. I’m currently undergoing chemotherapy at Sharp Cancer Treatment Center. I’m remaining optimistic and praying remission is around the corner.

I’ve had to shut my business down temporarily with hopes I’ll be able to get back to it again.

Because of this, I’ve realized that I need help from my community, which brings me to this Go Fund Me page. I’m reaching out to friends, customers and the public for some prayers and financial assistance so that I don’t lose my house and everything I’ve worked for all this time.

I want to sincerely thank all of my family, friends and customers for your loyal support all these years. Your support is greatly appreciated!

The good Lord willing, I will beat this!

With all sincerity,
Jerry De Carolis

GoFundMe link

Related article from 2013:

Coronado Mobile Auto Repair to the Rescue!

 

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

Business

Griffin Funding Opens New Mortgage Branch in Coronado

Griffin Funding, a San Diego-based mortgage company is now bringing its services to Coronado. Griffin Funding is known for its diverse home loan options...
Read more
Community News

White Shark Tagging at Coronado Beach – June 9

The next Coronado White Shark Tagging Event 920 Ocean Boulevard, Main Lifeguard Tower, Central Beach Wednesday, June 9th begins at 9am, ends at approximately 2pm. As always,...
Read more
Sports

2021 Crown City Classic Race Set for Independence Day Weekend

During Coronado’s annual 4th of July Weekend celebration, more than 2,000 runners will hit the pavement at the 48th annual Crown City Classic on Saturday,...
Read more
