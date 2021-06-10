Jerry DeCarolis of Mobile Auto Repair Hopes to Beat Lymphoma

Gerard DeCarolis, known locally as Jerry, the owner of Coronado Mobile Auto Repair, has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He will be in chemotherapy until September and unable to work as the treatment is debilitating and exhausting. Linda Grady has organized a GoFundMe account to help Jerry as he’s helped so many when they’ve had trouble with their car.

A message from Jerry which can also be found on the GoFundMe:

Hi. I’m Jerry DeCarolis, the proud owner of Coronado Mobile Auto Repair. I’ve spent my life helping people with their vehicles in Coronado since 1985. That’s what motivates me to get up each day.

Recently I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. I’m currently undergoing chemotherapy at Sharp Cancer Treatment Center. I’m remaining optimistic and praying remission is around the corner.

I’ve had to shut my business down temporarily with hopes I’ll be able to get back to it again.

Because of this, I’ve realized that I need help from my community, which brings me to this Go Fund Me page. I’m reaching out to friends, customers and the public for some prayers and financial assistance so that I don’t lose my house and everything I’ve worked for all this time.

I want to sincerely thank all of my family, friends and customers for your loyal support all these years. Your support is greatly appreciated!

The good Lord willing, I will beat this!

With all sincerity,

Jerry De Carolis

