Monday, June 7, 2021
CommunityObituaries

Maurice “Chip” Garry (1961-2021)

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Bill Bartsch

Chip Garry
October 19, 1961 – June 1, 2021

The children of Coronado just lost a prized life and football coach.

- Advertisement -

Chip ran through his Long Island, NY childhood as the bright son of Maurice and Jean Garry. Those were Rockwellian years packed full of Little League, basketball, water skiing, beaches and backyard pools. There were pick up games in the streets and running barefoot all summer long into the evenings amongst the fireflies. The smells of bubble gum in baseball cards and Dads grilling hamburgers.

Young Chip was a shining summer star amongst his family, friends, neighbors and teachers. He was open for business every day and loved to learn and compete. He excelled in everything from sports to working his newspaper route and his job at the delicatessen.

- Advertisement -

Chip loved his Catholic schooling. Attended St. Mary’s in Manhasset for elementary and high school, then Villanova University for his mechanical engineering studies. And he got the most out of all that was offered. From fraternity to spiritual life, he took it all in.

Somewhere along the way he developed an indestructible confidence in his ability to rise and conquer any challenge. Without having played organized football as a child, Chip tried out for the Division 1 Villanova program. He had never put on a football helmet in his life before that day yet he made the team as a wide receiver. Imagine the audacity. The look in the eyes of those coaches and other players.

This is the very same look that everyone who came to know Chip will carry with them forever.

In 1986 Chip was in a car accident that took use of his arms and legs away from him. He was twenty-four at the time and making a strong name for himself as a project manager constructing buildings in Manhattan. Making great money, engaged to his sweetheart, being promoted early… then the crash.

It took a full year of excruciating physical therapy to re-engage society and leave the hospital (The first of several years he spent in hospitals). But he was unwavering. Faced with painfully constant life threatening medical attacks on his body Chip Garry attacked back at each and every one of them for thirty-five years. There was no giving up. No letting up. No tears of “Why me”?  He approached every day like a Quarterback in the huddle shrugging off the brutal sack he took on the last play and re-focused like a laser on how to get the next first down.

For many years Chip worked in the commercial real estate construction business in New York. Eventually establishing his own successful company there. It was a fiercely competitive industry where he figuratively fought with both hands tied behind his back. Yet won his share of victories.

Chip and his parents moved to Coronado in 2005 to be closer to his sister Susan Garry Bartsch. He quickly became a very active Coronado Rotary Club member, a Coronado Pop Warner football coach and a celebrated friend of Navy SEALs both formally as an inspirational speaker and as someone to have a beer with at McP’s and Danny’s.

From old witty Admirals to tow-headed young boys on the football field, Chip’s natural humor and mentoring skills helped many people through challenges in their own lives.

At some point we all ask ourselves if our life was meaningful. Did I make an impact?

Chip Garry’s body of work stands before us now. Tall and broad shouldered, alive in so many hearts and minds. Like no other. Come celebrate that strength of spirit at his service July 15th. Chip will be running among us, barefoot and laughing, having a catch with his beloved father upon the grass on high.

Thursday July 15, 10:30 Service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed at 11:45 by Celebration of Life at Coronado Yacht Club.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Obituaries

John Elwell (1932-2021)

Submitted by Kim Ruis John Elwell passed away on May 12, 2021 in Delray Beach, FL.John was born John Charles Elwell, September 19, 1932 in...
Read more
Obituaries

Ann Glick Mitchell (1924-2021)

Ann Glick Mitchell   May 18, 1924 – April 11, 2021 By Jane Mitchell, daughterFrom her birth in Riverside, California, to April 11, 2021 (one month...
Read more
Obituaries

Charlene Leona Rasmussen (1942-2021)

Submitted by Charlene's familyOn Wednesday, April 7th, Charlene Leona Rasmussen rode her bike around Coronado Island, got her hair done, went shopping, and spoke...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

History

Throwback Thursday: Marilyn Monroe on the Set of “Some Like It Hot” at Hotel del Coronado 1958 (video)

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for alerting The Coronado Times to this “flashback video” that features the Hotel del Coronado. (The video...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Note From Toni

Submitted by Office of Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. AtkinsJune means summer’s coming. That’s one of the times of year that reminds us...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2021 Summer Schedule

Coronado, get ready to DANCE… The Coronado Promenade Concerts Board of Directors today unveiled its concert schedule for 2021. With musical acts ranging from...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.