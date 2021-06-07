Coronado Vaccination Site at Community Center to Close

The City and Sharp Coronado Hospital opened a vaccination site at the Coronado Community Center in January. Since then, more than 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered at the site by a variety of volunteers. Due to the current decline in vaccination demand, the vaccination site is ramping down activities and Sharp is planning to relocate the site to the Sharp Coronado Hospital’s retail pharmacy adjacent to the hospital, at 230 Prospect Place.

Recreation and Golf Services staff worked with hospital staff to prepare and maintain the space for the hospital. Many Coronado residents, as well as people across San Diego County, received their vaccines at the facility with the goal of helping move the region on to the next phase as quickly as possible. Sharp officials said they are thankful for the great partnership with the City and all the volunteers who have helped run the operation during the past five months. The City is grateful to Sharp officials who helped so many Coronado residents receive their vaccinations.

The final day of vaccination at the Community Center will be June 15 with the Sharp Retail Pharmacy taking over operations on June 16. To schedule an appointment, visit the county website here.