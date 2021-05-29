Coronado Vaccination Clinic Hits 50,000 Vaccines (video)

The Coronado Community Vaccination Clinic, provided by Sharp Hospital and the City of Coronado, hit the milestone of providing its 50,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, May 28.
Visual Storyteller Brad Willis was there for the celebration:
The Coronado Community Vaccination Clinic, provided by Sharp Hospital and the City of Coronado, hit the milestone of providing its 50,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, May 28.
Visual Storyteller Brad Willis was there for the celebration:
Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.
The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.
Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com
© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.