Saturday, May 29, 2021
Coronado Vaccination Clinic Hits 50,000 Vaccines (video)

By Brad Willis

 

The Coronado Community Vaccination Clinic, provided by Sharp Hospital and the City of Coronado, hit the milestone of providing its 50,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, May 28.

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis was there for the celebration:

Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

