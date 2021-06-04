Monday, June 7, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 4, 2021

By Managing Editor

The Free Summer Shuttle is back! Find out about the program kick-off on Sunday, June 6, in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about the recent City Council actions to approve Fourth of July celebrations and extend temporary outdoor seating for local restaurants; the June 16 closure of the Sharp Coronado Hospital vaccination site at the Coronado Community Center; planning for a new City website; the Memorial Day Service; a Library virtual event on EDCO’s organic recycling program; and Kiki, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City of Coronado Settles Lawsuit Regarding Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan

The City of Coronado has settled its lawsuit filed against the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority and the Airport Land Use Commission challenging...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Recap: Events Approval, CPD Crime Mapping & Data, Utility Undergrounding Update

It was a welcome sign of things getting back to normal as Floyd Ross returned after more than a year to give the opening...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 28, 2021

https://youtu.be/UTRUf4re2hgThe annual Memorial Day Service is set for Monday, May 31, at Star Park. Find out how to watch the ceremony, which has limited...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

History

Throwback Thursday: Marilyn Monroe on the Set of “Some Like It Hot” at Hotel del Coronado 1958 (video)

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for alerting The Coronado Times to this “flashback video” that features the Hotel del Coronado. (The video...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Note From Toni

Submitted by Office of Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. AtkinsJune means summer’s coming. That’s one of the times of year that reminds us...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2021 Summer Schedule

Coronado, get ready to DANCE… The Coronado Promenade Concerts Board of Directors today unveiled its concert schedule for 2021. With musical acts ranging from...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.