City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 4, 2021

The Free Summer Shuttle is back! Find out about the program kick-off on Sunday, June 6, in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about the recent City Council actions to approve Fourth of July celebrations and extend temporary outdoor seating for local restaurants; the June 16 closure of the Sharp Coronado Hospital vaccination site at the Coronado Community Center; planning for a new City website; the Memorial Day Service; a Library virtual event on EDCO’s organic recycling program; and Kiki, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.