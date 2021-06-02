Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (May 22 through May 28)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 6th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Identity Theft Report on Olive Avenue

Victim reported social security number used.

Stolen Vehicle Report at Fiddlers Cove Marina on Silver Strand Boulevard

Victim reported Jeep Wrangler taken.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Vandalism Report on Park Place

Victim reported damage to bicycle.

Petty Theft Report on 1st Street

Victim reported bicycle taken.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Vandalism Report on D Avenue

Victim reported damage to vehicle’s left mirror.

Arrests:

5/22/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

20 year old male

5/23/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Alameda Boulevard

28 year old female

5/23/2021: Drug Addiction and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 500 block of C Avenue

48 year old male

5/23/2021: Larceny and False Personation – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street

20 year old female

5/24/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard

62 year old male

5/25/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

31 year old male

5/25/2021: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

38 year old female

5/26/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

36 year old male

5/26/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street

44 year old male

5/27/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 3500 block of State Route 75

28 year old male

5/27/2021: Corporal Injury – Felony on 800 block of Olive Avenue

34 year old male

5/28/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 5000 block of State Route 75

44 year old male

5/28/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 2000 block of Mullinix Drive

25 year old male

 

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

