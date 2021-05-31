Easy Day Sports and Flagship Cruises & Events Announce Coronado Ferry Partnership for 2021 Crown City Classic

On Saturday, July 3, Flagship Cruises & Events is offering special early morning service of the Coronado Ferry for all runners participating in the 2021 Crown City Classic.

- Advertisement -

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Crown City Classic and help put on a successful event as San Diego’s first race back from the pandemic,” said Heather Boye, Director of Sales & Marketing for Flagship Cruises & Events. “This race is definitely one of the best 4th of July running events in the country, and with it right here in our own community, we are inviting all runners to start their holiday weekend with us and take the ferry to Coronado. Starting your day out on the bay is the best way to create a memorable weekend experience.”

The 2021 Crown City Classic will kick off the Independence Day holiday weekend on Saturday morning at Coronado Tidelands Park. Both the 12k – 7.4 miles – and 5k events feature waterfront views of San Diego’s downtown skyline and Coronado Bridge, running along portions of the parade route as spectators gather for the west coast’s largest Fourth of July Parade.

- Advertisement -

“This summer we celebrate our 48th year and we couldn’t be more excited to get back to live, in-person races with Coronado’s iconic Independence Day run,” said Jamie Monroe, race director and founder of Coronado-based Easy Day Sports. “We are delighted to partner with the Coronado Ferry to offer more transportation options than ever for our athletes. The ferry is a tremendous aquatic service, featuring beautiful views of the Coronado Bridge and the downtown skyline, it’s a great way to arrive to the start line.”

EXPANDED RACE MORNING SERVICE SCHEDULE (BROADWAY-CORONADO ROUTE ONLY)

Depart Broadway Arrive Coronado Depart Coronado Arrive Broadway 5:30 AM 5:45 AM 5:50 AM 6:05 AM 6:15 AM 6:30 AM 6:35 AM 6:50 AM 7:00 AM 7:20 AM 7:30 AM 7:50 AM 8:00 AM 8:20 AM 8:30 AM 8:50 AM *Back to regular weekend schedule 9:00 AM 9:30 AM

For more information, or to register for the race, visit RunCrownCity.com. To view the regular ferry schedule and ticket links, visit flagshipsd.com/cruises/coronado-ferry.