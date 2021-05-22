Saturday, May 22, 2021
Coronado Recreation’s Heart 2 Art Dancers Win Competitions

By City of Coronado

Coronado Recreation’s Heart 2 Art Dance (H2A) Teams competed in two competitions this May and they brought home top awards for every age group. All the dancers were excited to perform at the first dance competitions held in San Diego since the start of the pandemic. Performing first at the Energy Dance Competition on May 2nd, dancers came from throughout the San Diego County region to the California Performing Arts Center in Escondido to show what their team could do. Next, the dance teams assembled at the Manchester Grand Hyatt on May 7th to show their talent at the Spotlight Dance Cup.

Under the direction of Lesley To, nine of Coronado’s Mini H2A Dancers, ages 5-8, competed in the novice hip hop competition with their routine to “Werk Out.” This resulted in taking home the High Gold Award along with receiving the “Stand Out Award” in Escondido and the Ruby Award downtown the following week. Dancers include Sebastian Brugler, Shae Fox, Elle LaMagna, Aria Sateesh, Allison Stein, Karoline Cason, Demi Burgos, Pippa Breitenbach and Cecilia Holman.

Also winning the High Gold Award in the Novice Hip Hop Competition on May 2 and the Ruby Award on May 7 with their dance to “Pump Up” are Junior H2A Dancers (ages 9-11). Eva Rodgers, Lola Warren, Eden Breitenbach, Maysen Barry, Raquel Peralta, Kennedy Parma, Niza Martin and Mia Brambile all represented Coronado under the direction of Moana Rakance.

One of the three Teen H2A Teams received a High Gold Award in the Novice Hip Hop Competition for 12 to 15-year-olds on May 2 and the Ruby Award on May 7 with their dance to “Sweet and Salty” choreographed by Cielo Chavez. Dancers include Casey Huey, Elise Trullinger, Hanna Gonzalez, Morgan Maske, Malia Perry and Cristina Orvananos.

The second Teen H2A Team under the direction of Kris Wagner performed their dance to “Outta Control” receiving a High Gold Award at the Power Hip Hop Competition in Escondido and the Diamond Award at the Hyatt. Representing Coronado in this group: Faith Kalasho, Kaia Lobato, Piper Stravers, Marley Van Tuyl, Belah Moore, Bella Moffat, Roxy Langevin, Olivia Frost, Bella Smith and Keanna Fowler.

Also under the direction of Moana Rakance, the High School Luxe H2A Team received a High Gold Award along with a “Performance Award” in the Power Hip Hop Competition in Escondido and the Diamond Award along with a “Squad Goals Award,” and “The Entertainment Award” for all the teen and senior categories at the Hyatt. This team included Rylaigh Lord, Ysa Rodriguez, Liliana Valenzuela, Keanna Fowler, Faith Kalasho and Jowy Wong for their performance of Luxe.

After practicing for a year, the H2A Teams are looking forward to the upcoming competitions later in May and June. Congratulations to H2A director, Viviana Alcazar and all the amazing dancers who train at the Coronado Community Center.

If your child loves to dance, check out the variety of dance camps offered this summer including Hip Hop, Dance Fusion, Break Shake and Groove, Tik Tok Express, Cheer and Twirl, and Spin and Jump — all held at the Coronado Community Center. New dance camps are held each week starting June 21. For advanced dancers, mark your calendar for August 17 when the annual H2A dance team auditions are held.

For additional information on Coronado Recreation’s Dance program visit www.coronado.ca.us/register and check out our brochure or call 619-522-7342.

City of Coronado

