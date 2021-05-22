Saturday, May 22, 2021
Aquatics Center Update: Summer Swim Lessons are Here!

By City of Coronado

Swim Lessons will begin June 21 at the Coronado Aquatics Center for all ages and skill levels. Lesson details can be found in our online Summer Recreation Guide at www.coronado.ca.us/register.

This summer our Aquatics Division will offer lessons for kids ages 6 months to 8 years old. Also, we have teamed up with Legacy Swim Academy, who will teach lessons for kids and adults starting at age four years and older. These lessons will focus on improving technique and swim stroke refinement. Visit https://legacyswimacademy.com/ for details about their lessons.

Registration for swim classes will be available for residents beginning May 26 at 9 am and  for nonresidents on June 2 at 9 am. Registration will be available online at www.cityofcoronado.perfectmind.com or by phone at 619-522-7342.

In addition to swim lessons, reservations will not be required for lap swim starting June 14. The last week reservations will be required is the week of June 7 (with a registration date of June 1). Lap swim and family swim hours for the summer will also expand effective June 21. Water Aerobics classes will be held Tu/Th/Sa, start date and details to come. An updated schedule will be posted online at www.coronado.ca.us/aquatics.

We are looking forward to sharing a great summer with our community!

 

City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

