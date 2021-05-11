Tuesday, May 11, 2021
InclusioNado: Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Mom (video)

By Brad Willis

Coronado’s InclusioNado organization is dedicated to partnering with the community to create a diverse and inclusive culture, and to build a school community where racial and ethnic diversity is embraced.

Brad Willis recently sat down with InclusioNado’s Doreen Genmark, who is launching a series of video conversations on inclusion that explores ways we can better understand one another.

To view the pilot of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Mom” visit InclusioNado
Local Group Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion at Coronado Schools

 

Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

