InclusioNado: Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Mom (video)

Coronado’s InclusioNado organization is dedicated to partnering with the community to create a diverse and inclusive culture, and to build a school community where racial and ethnic diversity is embraced.

Brad Willis recently sat down with InclusioNado’s Doreen Genmark, who is launching a series of video conversations on inclusion that explores ways we can better understand one another.

To view the pilot of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Mom” visit InclusioNado

