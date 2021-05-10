Rotary Club of Coronado Binacional Celebrates 9th Anniversary

A hybrid event – in-person and online – was successfully held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, where Rotarians and friends from the San Diego-Tijuana community attended the Rotary Club of Coronado Binacional Ninth Anniversary Gala to raise funds for the club’s ongoing projects, primarily the construction of water treatment plants for nine schools located in the rural area of Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico. Hosting a top fashion show and live concert by local talent, the in-person portion of the event was held in Torre Cosmopolitan, only minutes away from the San Ysidro port of entry, with strict adherence to hygiene guidelines.

All proceeds from the event will fund Rotary’s efforts to provide clean water to schools and children in rural areas as well as other club projects.

“Our cause efforts have been possible thanks to the support of 19 Rotary Clubs and 10 districts that joined our water project. Our mission is to continue with this type of action for the benefit of the most vulnerable population.”

~ Joselyn Mejia, President of Rotary Club of Coronado Binacional

Rotary members improve lives and bring positive, lasting change to communities around the world by promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, supporting education, saving mothers and children, and growing local economies. Rotary’s top priority is the global eradication of polio. Rotary launched its polio immunization program, PolioPlus, in 1985, and in 1988 became a leading partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

If you have interest in serving your community, meet other professionals and want to experience a club with a binational culture, they would love to have you as a member. Please ask how to join by reaching out to membership director:

CONTACT: Edgar Herrera, 619-410-6948, Edherrera@me.com

ROTARY CLUB OF CORONADO BINACIONAL

619-250-2455

https://clubrotariocoronadobinacional.org

coronadobinational@att.net

Rotary brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. We connect 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.