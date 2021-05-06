Brunch at Little Frenchie

Take a trip to France right in Coronado this weekend by visiting Little Frenchie, a Parisian style café. Le Brunch, offered Friday – Sunday from 9am-3pm has a selection of French favorites like Bruléed Pain Perdu, Croque Monsieur, Avocado Tartine, and freshly made Crepes.

Le Brunch also has a selection of rotating fresh baked pastries. We’re currently highlighting our cronut, which is a must try as it’s the only cronut in Coronado. Cronuts are a delightful combination of a croissant and donut stuffed with a fresh flavored cream. Follow us on Instagram at @littlefenchiesd to see the monthly cronut flavors and be sure to stop by to try May’s cronut.

Whether you’re looking for a brunch experience or hoping to grab a quick coffee and pastry, Little Frenchie is your go-to.