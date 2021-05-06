Thursday, May 6, 2021
Brunch at Little Frenchie

By Managing Editor

Little Frenchie brunch

Take a trip to France right in Coronado this weekend by visiting Little Frenchie, a Parisian style café. Le Brunch, offered Friday – Sunday from 9am-3pm has a selection of French favorites like Bruléed Pain Perdu, Croque Monsieur, Avocado Tartine, and freshly made Crepes.

Little Frenchie Cronut

Le Brunch also has a selection of rotating fresh baked pastries. We’re currently highlighting our cronut, which is a must try as it’s the only cronut in Coronado. Cronuts are a delightful combination of a croissant and donut stuffed with a fresh flavored cream. Follow us on Instagram at @littlefenchiesd to see the monthly cronut flavors and be sure to stop by to try May’s cronut.

Little Frenchie pastries

Whether you’re looking for a brunch experience or hoping to grab a quick coffee and pastry, Little Frenchie is your go-to.

Little Frenchie
1166 Orange Ave, Coronado
619-675-0041

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

