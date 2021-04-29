Outdoor Mask Restrictions Eased for Fully Vaccinated People

Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors in public unless they’re in crowded places, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state has adopted the new CDC mask guidelines and San Diego County is also easing the same restrictions in the region.

- Advertisement -

“Outdoor activities are deemed the safest, especially for people who are fully vaccinated,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “In addition to protecting yourself and others from COVID-19, getting vaccinated allows you to be in public, dine outdoor with friends and attend small gatherings without having to wear a mask.”

Masks are still necessary at crowded outdoor events, during indoor activities, and wherever required by a business or establishment, whether you’re vaccinated or not.

- Advertisement -

Almost 2.96 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the San Diego County region, and nearly 2.69 million have been logged as administered. This number includes both County residents and those who work in San Diego County.

Overall, close to 1.45 million County residents have received at least one shot of a two-dose vaccine. That’s 53.8% of those eligible. Of those vaccinated to date, over 1 million County residents, or 37.4% of San Diegans 16 and older, are fully immunized. Those who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are added to the total of fully vaccinated San Diegans.

The County goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people. To date, 71.8% of the goal population has received at least one vaccine and 49.9% are fully vaccinated.

For the full details of what you should and shouldn’t do based on the CDC April 27, 2021 update, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.