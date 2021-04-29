Thursday, April 29, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Outdoor Mask Restrictions Eased for Fully Vaccinated People

By Managing Editor

Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors in public unless they’re in crowded places, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state has adopted the new CDC mask guidelines and San Diego County is also easing the same restrictions in the region.

- Advertisement -

“Outdoor activities are deemed the safest, especially for people who are fully vaccinated,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “In addition to protecting yourself and others from COVID-19, getting vaccinated allows you to be in public, dine outdoor with friends and attend small gatherings without having to wear a mask.”

Masks are still necessary at crowded outdoor events, during indoor activities, and wherever required by a business or establishment, whether you’re vaccinated or not.

- Advertisement -

Almost 2.96 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the San Diego County region, and nearly 2.69 million have been logged as administered. This number includes both County residents and those who work in San Diego County.

Overall, close to 1.45 million County residents have received at least one shot of a two-dose vaccine. That’s 53.8% of those eligible. Of those vaccinated to date, over 1 million County residents, or 37.4% of San Diegans 16 and older, are fully immunized. Those who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are added to the total of fully vaccinated San Diegans.

The County goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people. To date, 71.8% of the goal population has received at least one vaccine and 49.9% are fully vaccinated.

For the full details of what you should and shouldn’t do based on the CDC April 27, 2021 update, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Choose Safer Activities Based on Vaccination Status
To open the PDF of this CDC chart, click here.

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Interview with Police Chief Chuck Kaye (video)

 It’s been a tumultuous year on many fronts, including policing and the relationship between law enforcement and communities across the nation. Brad Willis recently sat...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival Introduces New Badge And Memberships For 2021 Fest

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is excited to roll out the red carpet on November 10-14, 2021, returning to the traditional festival format...
Read more
Community News

Calling Art, Music, Dance, Theatre Educators

Are you an arts teacher in Coronado? Do you or your organization offer classes, workshops, or seminars in music, art, dance or performing arts...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Coronado BANDS Together… The Encore – A Great Success!

Submitted by Megan Settle WestOn Saturday, April 17, the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) had great success with the encore to a fall fundraiser,...
Read more
Community News

Recalling a California Governor, Explained

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY LAUREL ROSENHALL  JANUARY 27, 2021, UPDATED APRIL 26, 2021Gov. Gavin Newsom is fighting for...
Read more
Military

Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2021

This post originally appeared on MilitaryBenefits.info. Re-published with permission.National Military Spouse Appreciation Day is a presidentially-approved holiday and is celebrated on the Friday before...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.