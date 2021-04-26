Monday, April 26, 2021
Islander Sports Foundation Middle School Sports Mini-Camps Summer 2021

By Managing Editor

The Islander Sports Foundation Middle School sports program is offering mini-camps starting in June 2021 for students entering 6th through 9th grades. All levels of athletes can enjoy basketball, beach volleyball, recreation sports, rugby, sports performance enhancement, soccer, and tennis in a non-competitive, COVID-compliant, outdoor setting.

Online registration will open at 9am on Monday, May 3 and run through May 21. Schedules and prices vary based on the sport.

More details at www.islandersportsfoundation.com

