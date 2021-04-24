Saturday, April 24, 2021
Coronado Recreation Summer Fun in 2021!

By City of Coronado

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering a multitude of day camps this summer from June 21 to August 13. Our summer camp lineup offers ample choices for your child, preteen and teen!

For sports enthusiasts we are featuring tennis, basketball, volleyball, and Jr. Sports Camps. If your child would like to design video games, build virtual apps, learn digital imaging or coding, animate interactive characters on the screen or build their own 3-D World, we have technology camps that specialize in building these skills.

Children can hang ten at our surf camps, experience double-dutch in a jump rope camp or groove to the beat in our dance, hip-hop or cheerleading camps.

Future artists can make movies, play musical instruments, master graphic design, draw anime and pop culture characters through a variety of arts camps offered. Lego lovers can engineer and build in Pokemon, MineCraft and STEM Lego Engineering Camps.

If you are looking for something new, we have added “Bay Camp” to our offerings. This camp hits all interests by offering sports, games, and crafts at Glorietta Bay Park. Of course, we have our long time favorites, so don’t skip laser tag and dodgeball camps as they are sure to add some excitement to your child’s day.

Look for the dates, times, locations, fees, ages, and detailed descriptions of all these camps online. The City of Coronado Summer Brochure Program Guide is available as of April 21 at www.coronado.ca.us/register. Our online summer registration starts May 5 for Coronado residents and will open for everyone May 19. If you have other questions about summer youth programs, please contact the Recreation and Golf Services Department at (619) 522-7342. We look forward to being part of your families plan for a Summer of Fun in 2021.

 

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

