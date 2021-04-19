Earth Day Events 2021

SHOP CORONADO before ordering online or driving over the bridge! Eliminate waste and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by keeping it local. Join Emerald Keepers, MainStreet, and Coronado Chamber of Commerce. Tell them Emerald Keepers sent you!

APRIL 21 Learn how to use the Marine Debris Tracker app to provide information on coastal debris patterns while also picking up litter at the beach. Emerald Keepers worked with National Geographic to develop our own list on the app. Tune in to the Library’s Facebook or Youtube for a tutorial on how to get started. 4 pm

APRIL 22 | EARTH DAY ALL EVENTS ON THE CORONADO PUBLIC LIBRARY GROUNDS

CHALK WALK Stop by to see talented Coronado High School artists. 9am to 3pm

POTTING STATION WITH SAN DIEGO BOTANICAL GARDEN Plant your own succulent in a biodegradable pot to take home, courtesy of San Diego Botanic Garden and Friends of the Library. San Diego Botanic Garden will answer your gardening questions and offer planting tips. 10am – 4pm

POSTER COMPETITION AWARDS CEREMONY 3:30pm

CORONADO MAINSTREET & EMERALD KEEPERS Stop by our booths and purchase Coronado Currency from MainStreet to help eliminate greenhouse gas emissions and waste AND helps our local merchants. Go green for the win!

EARTH DAY POSTER EXHIBIT View the poster competition winners for grades 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Coronado Public Library, through May 30th

EMERALD KEEPERS ANNOUNCES ITS 2021 EMERALD READ Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore by Elizabeth Rush. Pick up your copy at Bay Books or at the Coronado Public Library. Be on the lookout for book and author activities coming this July.

GPS BEACH WALKING TOUR COMING SOON! Download VoiceMap for free. Start at Stan’s Beach by the Shores, search Coronado Beach Walk and enjoy your 1.5 mile walk along the beach. Remember your earbuds or headset.