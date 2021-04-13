Tuesday, April 13, 2021
CommunityPeople

Phone Banking: How to Reach Voters

By Managing Editor

Donna Manning and Terry Zack

The Coronado Democratic Club presented a Phone Banking Workshop via Zoom on Tuesday, March 30. A recording of the Workshop can be accessed on the Club’s website at https://coronadodemocrats.com/resources/video-archive/

- Advertisement -

The Workshop featured Coronado residents Donna Manning and Terry Zack. Both are experienced phone bankers and both are active members of the Club. Donna, a retired psychiatrist, has been active in political campaigns since 1968. Her co-host, Terry, moved to Coronado from Washington, D.C. three years ago after retiring as the Chief of Leadership development for the FDIC.

The workshop provided a lively and in-depth look at phone banking, with special focus on voter bills pending in over 47 states. In the age of Covid, phone banking has become the most effective means of reaching voters, and is now more user friendly and efficient than ever.

Following the Workshop, the Coronado Democratic Club established a phone banking team designed to support all levels of interest and experience. In the months ahead, the team will be working on various political campaigns, including a focus on pending voter laws. Phone banking helps get out the vote and acquaints voters with important issues to be determined by elections and by legislative sessions.

Individuals interested in joining, or learning more about the Coronado Democratic Club’s phone banking team should contact info@CoronadoDemocrats.com.

- Advertisement -

 

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Dominique Albrecht Appointed Assistant City Manager

The City of Coronado has announced the appointment of Dominique Albrecht as assistant city manager.Albrecht, who most recently served as interim Administrative Services director...
Read more
People

Jeff Tyler Honored with Outstanding Eagle Scout Award

On March 31st, Jeff Tyler was individually presented the National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout Award and recognized in a regional online event....
Read more
People

Artist Profile: Michael Ives (video)

We have sorely missed them during the pandemic: The 4th of July Parade… Concerts in the Park… Halloween on Orange Avenue… Ice skating at...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Lydieann Juanita Mitchell (1924-2021)

Submitted by Robyn Mitchell-Stong MDDear friends and family-On April 11th, after a long and productive life, Mom, Lydieann Juanita, Miss Starr, Ann, SweetiePea, Mrs....
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letter to Caltrans Regarding Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project

Submitted by Wayne Strickland  ~ a copy of his letter to Caltrans follows ~April 12, 2021Gustavo Dallarda Caltrans District 11 Director 4050 Taylor Street San Diego, CA 92110Dear Mr. Dallarda:I am writing...
Read more
Community News

Bill to Fix and Build California’s Roads Using Surplus Plastic Waste Advances in State Senate

The California State Senate Committee on Transportation today unanimously approved Senate Bill 580 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) that would the task the...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.