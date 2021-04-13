Phone Banking: How to Reach Voters

The Coronado Democratic Club presented a Phone Banking Workshop via Zoom on Tuesday, March 30. A recording of the Workshop can be accessed on the Club’s website at https://coronadodemocrats.com/resources/video-archive/

The Workshop featured Coronado residents Donna Manning and Terry Zack. Both are experienced phone bankers and both are active members of the Club. Donna, a retired psychiatrist, has been active in political campaigns since 1968. Her co-host, Terry, moved to Coronado from Washington, D.C. three years ago after retiring as the Chief of Leadership development for the FDIC.

The workshop provided a lively and in-depth look at phone banking, with special focus on voter bills pending in over 47 states. In the age of Covid, phone banking has become the most effective means of reaching voters, and is now more user friendly and efficient than ever.

Following the Workshop, the Coronado Democratic Club established a phone banking team designed to support all levels of interest and experience. In the months ahead, the team will be working on various political campaigns, including a focus on pending voter laws. Phone banking helps get out the vote and acquaints voters with important issues to be determined by elections and by legislative sessions.

Individuals interested in joining, or learning more about the Coronado Democratic Club’s phone banking team should contact info@CoronadoDemocrats.com.