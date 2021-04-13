Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Lydieann Juanita Mitchell (1924-2021)

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Robyn Mitchell-Stong MD

Dear friends and family-

On April 11th, after a long and productive life, Mom, Lydieann Juanita, Miss Starr, Ann, SweetiePea, Mrs. Mitchell, Mom, G’Ma Ann, mother of four, wife to one, longtime Coronado resident, to name a few titles of respect and endearment, took her last breath on Earth and took her first steps into Heaven, to be with Jesus and onto the dance floor with my wonderful dad Wally.

She taught me a lot, and since life is not easy, it helps to want to be a survivor – and with these sayings, not just in words but in actions, she was indeed!

  • Once a teacher always a teacher
  • The glass is half full, not empty
  • Don’t say No when you can say YES
  • Don’t let the sun go down on your anger
  • Look on the ️sunny side
  • There’s always a silver lining
  • Help make someone’s day better, smile
  • Where there’s a will there’s a way
  • Be kind
  • You can do it
  • Good job
  • Don’t take NO for an answer
  • Remember THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD, and say “I THINK I CAN, I KNOW I CAN, I CAN!”
  • Learn from your mistakes
  • Follow your instincts

Landscape artist, author of MAMA WAS A GYPSIE, adventurous with her email as Annventure, we experienced travel and new experiences from early in our childhood – she was the IDEA person and Dad made it happen!

‍She loved to cook and to taste new foods; and so more often than not she would exclaim of the infrequent restaurant meal that “I can cook that dish and even better and more!” And when she did make a family favorite she often said “I didn’t follow my recipe because I need to make it better, again! “

The Orange Rolls in the photo were made for the holidays and were always delicious even though she made them differently each time!

We miss you Mom, and will make your Orange Rolls to celebrate your 97th birthday this May 18th.

On our birthdays we would share BIRTHDAY AFFIRMATIONS, and writing this is my way of carrying on your tradition.

You will not be forgotten because with each story your legacy is shared and lives on.

I hope others can share stories of you as well.

Happy Birthday to You
Happy Birthday to You
Happy Heavenly Birthday to You

With much love,
Robyn 

 

