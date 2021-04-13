Tuesday, April 13, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Bill to Fix and Build California’s Roads Using Surplus Plastic Waste Advances in State Senate

By Managing Editor

The California State Senate Committee on Transportation today unanimously approved Senate Bill 580 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) that would the task the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) with conducting a study assessing the feasibility, cost-effectiveness and lifecycle environmental benefits of including recycled plastics in asphalt used for the construction and repair of a state highway or road. The idea for SB 580 was brought to Sen. Hueso by students from Bonita Vista High School in Chula Vista.

“It’s really rewarding to know that a small pebble that we tossed into the pond at a meeting with Senator Hueso over two years ago has morphed into a bill that could change the world of plastic recycling,” said Bryce Garrod, President of the Bonita Vista High School Progressive Club. “As they say, ‘as goes California, so goes the rest of the country.’ It would be very humbling if this process works and a group of high school kids could say ‘Hey, we made a difference in our world.’”

Prior to 2018, the state was sending two-thirds of its recyclable materials to China. After beginning to cut back on its recyclable imports, the Chinese government announced that, in 2018, it would be banning almost all plastic trash imports. This shift has led to loss of markets and a surplus of unrecycled plastic in California, which is now either burned or sitting in a landfill.

- Advertisement -

“As a leader on environmental justice issues, California is uniquely positioned to innovate the transportation industry by introducing new technology that could revolutionize the way we look at recycled plastic,” said Sen. Hueso. “This bill would simultaneously address two of our state’s most pervasive issues – reducing our plastic waste and fixing our roads.”

Municipalities across the world have engaged in similar projects to counter plastic pollution. In 2012, Vancouver, Canada reported they would be incorporating blue box plastic waste as an asphalt wax additive. In 2015, the City of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, announced its plan to factory produce recycled plastic segments for road construction. And, in 2019, University of California, San Diego had the first road in the US with recycled plastics in its asphalt mix placed on campus.

SB 580 will next be considered by the Senate Appropriations Committee.

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

2021 Celebrate Coronado Artists Banner Series on Orange Ave

Spring is here and Coronado is displaying 15 new art banner images on Orange Avenue from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas. The...
Read more
Community News

County Pauses Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine in San Diego

The County is following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration and pausing the use...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Certified Farmers’ Market (video)

Be Smart. Think Fresh. Buy Local. That’s the motto of the Coronado Farmers' Market, which has provided our community with certified fruits, vegetables and other...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Lydieann Juanita Mitchell (1924-2021)

Submitted by Robyn Mitchell-Stong MDDear friends and family-On April 11th, after a long and productive life, Mom, Lydieann Juanita, Miss Starr, Ann, SweetiePea, Mrs....
Read more
People

Phone Banking: How to Reach Voters

The Coronado Democratic Club presented a Phone Banking Workshop via Zoom on Tuesday, March 30. A recording of the Workshop can be accessed on...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letter to Caltrans Regarding Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project

Submitted by Wayne Strickland  ~ a copy of his letter to Caltrans follows ~April 12, 2021Gustavo Dallarda Caltrans District 11 Director 4050 Taylor Street San Diego, CA 92110Dear Mr. Dallarda:I am writing...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.