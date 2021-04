Be Smart. Think Fresh. Buy Local.

That’s the motto of the Coronado Farmers’ Market, which has provided our community with certified fruits, vegetables and other California farm products for 33 years. The market started in downtown Coronado, then moved to where the Police Station now sits… and finally to its current home at the Ferry Landing, where Brad Willis spent some time last week. See you there, Tuesdays between 2:30 and 6pm.

