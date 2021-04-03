Saturday, April 3, 2021
Michael Goodman Publishes “Life’s Calendar: You Decide How It Turns Out”

“Life’s Calendar” aims to serve as a tool to help parents and children take control and get the most out of life.

Coronado resident Michael Goodman has published “Life’s Calendar: You Decide How It Turns Out,” a 100-page calendar for 100 years of life. Goodman’s calendar is designed to help others see the value in their life and get the most out of it.

Goodman, the youngest of four children, developed “Life’s Calendar” after the birth of his first son. He says that the book provides a tool for readers to take charge of their own life’s story. It’s not a day-to-day calendar, but a tangible way to list life events, successes, challenges, and goals.

Goodman writes, “Along the way of my search, I realized that the best way to help my new child was to help him realize that his life was really a lifetime to do good. He gets to decide how to spend this time that he had been given in his new life.”

Published by Page Publishing, Goodman’s “Life’s Calendar” includes 100 fillable pages, and tools that can be used along the way in life. It asks readers to set goals and make them happen. Each page represents a year of life, with space on the backside of the previous year, to insert to-dos, goals, dreams, and accomplishments, etc., for that year and provides the process that will help build wants and desires into a realistic plan.

For readers who see the value of keeping accurate records of accomplishments and keeping track of challenges, “Life’s Calendar” can be purchased at bookstores everywhere, or online at – the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

