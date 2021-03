Located between Village Elementary and Coronado High, the Coronado School Garden and Compost Project is an “outdoor laboratory” for teaching environmental education and the importance of sustainability. The CHS Emerald Keepers Club oversees the project and they need your help. By visiting CoronadoGarden.com, you can help with garden soil, seed packets, planter boxes and more.

Learn more from our Visual Storyteller, Brad Willis:

