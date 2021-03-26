Friday, March 26, 2021
Padres Opening Day Ticket Raffle and Party at Liberty Call

By Promoted Partner

Padres Opening Day Ticket Raffle and Party!

Through a generous donation Liberty Call Distilling is raffling off a Pair of Tickets to Padres Opening Day against the D-Backs. Proceeds from the sales will go to the Barrio Logan College Institute. 

The Rules are simple. Get a Raffle Ticket for every $10 spent on Food, Drinks, Merchandise, and/or Bottles (starting now until March 31st at 6pm). 

  • Due to time constraints, Winners will be notified by text message/phone call on Wednesday night at 6pm and will only have a couple of hours to acknowledge or confirm their win otherwise the prize will be re-raffled.  Winners who are unable to claim the prize will receive a gift card to the distillery to spend at their convenience.
  • All winners must agree to comply with State and County COVID-19 protocols, including any restrictions established by the San Diego Padres or Major League Baseball.
  • All entrants acknowledge and agree not to resell the tickets on any secondary market.
  • All entrants acknowledge and agree that the end-users of the tickets will be of the same household as defined by the CDC, the State of California, and County of San Diego.
  • All entrants acknowledge and agree to receive future notifications of promotions and special offers from the distillery.  In compliance with California law, Liberty Call Distilling acknowledges and agrees not to sell any personally identified information to any 3rd party vendors.
  • All entrants acknowledge and agree that Liberty Call Distilling has the absolute right to change or limit terms of the raffle at its discretion.
“We wanted a way to use this amazing gift to give back to the community. The Barrio Logan College Institute is dedicated to sending at- risk kids to college. Last year they had a 100% placement rate!” said Bill Rogers, Liberty Call Distilling’s Manager. 

For those that don’t win the Raffle there is good news! Liberty Call Distilling is hosting an Opening Day Party complete with BBQ Tri-Tip, Bacon Wrapped Hot-Dogs, and Grilled Burgers. Of course there will be drink specials before, during, and after the game. Party is First Come, First Served, and the doors open at 11am on April 1st

Located where the Coronado Bridge meets Barrio Logan at 1985 National Ave. # 1131, San Diego. For reservations call (619) 432-1848 / online at  https://www.opentable.com/r/liberty-call-distilling-kitchen-san-diego / or email at info@libertycall.com.

*****************************

Established in 2013, Liberty Call Distilling is a pioneer among San Diego’s craft spirits industry. Founder-owner Bill Rogers, a born and raised Coronado local, teams with fellow Coronado neighbor, Marc Lord, to grow the company from 800 to 6,000+ square feet, including the recently expanded distillery in Spring Valley and restaurant-distillery in Barrio Logan.

The 3,300-square-foot open-air restaurant showcases a working still behind a glass partition, inviting the public to see first-hand where some of Liberty Call’s expansive portfolio of artisanal spirits are made. A large, industrial windowed  entryway at its west end rolls up to reveal views of the Coronado Bridge with a laid-back patio offering outdoor heating.

Founded in 2013 and today considered one of the pioneers of San Diego’s booming local craft spirits industry, Liberty Call Distilling specializes in hand crafted grain-to-glass whiskey, bourbon, rum and gin while acknowledging its hometown’s historic ties to the United States Navy.

www.libertycall.com

https://www.facebook.com/LibertyCallDistillingCompany

https://www.instagram.com/libertycalldistilling

