Good Friday Walk of the Cross Cancelled

The Coronado Council of Churches regrets to announce that the Good Friday Walk of the Cross is cancelled this year. While social isolation guidelines are loosening, the health concerns for the community gathering in close quarters is still paramount.

It is our prayer that the rise in vaccinations will permit the Council to resume in the near future inter-church activities that bring together churches in Coronado.

Any questions may be directed to Rev. Steve Mather, president of the Council, at 714-448-9728.

