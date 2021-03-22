Child on Bike Hit by Vehicle at 10th and E

- Advertisement -

At 4:40 pm this afternoon, a 12-year-old bicyclist was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 10th Street and E Avenue. The child was transported to Rady Children’s Hospital Trauma Unit with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Alcohol and/or drugs does not appear to be a factor in the collision. Traffic officers have westbound 10th Street closed at E Avenue while they continue their investigation.

Source: City of Coronado Police Department

