Nora Vargas Keynote Speaker at Democratic Club Annual Meeting

On Saturday, March 13th, the Coronado Democratic Club welcomed County Supervisor Nora Vargas as the keynote speaker at the club’s annual meeting. Supervisor Vargas shared a wealth of information on items of concern to residents of Coronado, including:
- The status of the countywide Covid vaccination effort as well as the issue many people are having getting an online appointment scheduled.
- How the new South Bay Equity and Economic Recovery Task Force will be working with South Bay businesses on accessing funding and other forms of assistance to successfully scale reopening efforts.
- A new literacy campaign designed to boost reading and writing programs throughout the Supervisor’s district.
- Why the Board of Supervisors labelled both the Tijuana River sewage problem and ongoing, embedded institutional racism as public health issues.
To view the Supervisor’s entire presentation, visit: https://coronadodemocrats.com/noravargas_3-13-21-mp4/