Wednesday, March 17, 2021
CommunityPeople

Surf Paddle Out For Tiger Johnson March 27, 2021

By Joe Ditler

Clarence “Tiger” Johnson, CHS Class of 1982

A paddle out will take place Saturday, March 27, at 9 am for the late Tiger Johnson. It will be held at Shipwreck Beach, amidst the towers of the Coronado Shores. There will be plenty of parking.

- Advertisement -

Tiger died Dec. 30 last year, at the age of 57.

The event will honor all Covid-19 safety protocols. Guests are asked to wear masks on the beach during the 60-90-minute ceremony.

- Advertisement -

Surfers will paddle Tiger’s remains out into the ocean, create a traditional Hawaiian Circle, and honor Tiger’s memory before catching a wave in.

There will be small, pre-packaged snacks and refreshments on the beach.

- Advertisement -

Tiger was the youngest of 13 children in the Johnson-Sweeney household. He graduated from Coronado High School in 1982. He played competitive football and baseball, winning many honors for spectacular individual and team play.

He was also a surfer, and veteran of many restaurants that included the Chart House and Costa Azul (14 years).

Tiger lived his life believing that one should always give more than he takes. He was influenced greatly by his relationship with God, especially in his adult years.

Surf’s up. Tiger, about to paddle out at Honolua Bay on a really good day.

More information on Tiger’s life can be found here:

Clarence “Tiger” Johnson (1963-2020)

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Joe Ditler
Joe Ditler is a professional writer, publicist and Coronado historian. Formerly a writer with the Los Angeles Times, he has been published in magazines and newspapers throughout North America and Europe. He also owns Part-Time PR (a subsidiary of Schooner or Later Promotions), specializing in helping Coronado businesses reach larger audiences with well-placed public relations throughout the greater San Diego County. He writes obituaries and living-obituaries under the cover "Coronado Storyteller." To find out more, write or call joeditler@gmail.com, or (619) 742-1034.

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coronado High School Teacher Ray Yannaccone Succumbs to Cancer

The Coronado school community grieves the loss of high school teacher Ray Yannaccone who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on February 19, 2021...
Read more
Education

Coronado Schools Foundation Leadership Change

Jeanmarie Bond, President and CEO of the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF), has announced her plans to retire effective March 31, 2021, according to Russ...
Read more
People

FOCUS Donates Van to CCSA

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) gave the keys to a Ford van to Community Christian Services Agency on February 24th, 2021. The van...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Barbara Haines (1929-2020)

 Coronado lost a very special friend last month. Barbara Haines died June 10, just a week before her 91st birthday. She was the oldest...
Read more
Obituaries

Dr. Don Dill (1933-2020)

“Donald Dill, Just A Small-Town Doc” Never has one person had such a profound effect on Coronado as the late Dr. Donald Dill. This small-town...
Read more
Community News

Digital Memorial Day Wraps Up, Ready for Coronado

PIECES COME TOGETHER FOR VFW DIGITAL MEMORIAL DAY Coronado Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422 and the City of Coronado have been working hard all week...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.