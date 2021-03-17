Surf Paddle Out For Tiger Johnson March 27, 2021

A paddle out will take place Saturday, March 27, at 9 am for the late Tiger Johnson. It will be held at Shipwreck Beach, amidst the towers of the Coronado Shores. There will be plenty of parking.

Tiger died Dec. 30 last year, at the age of 57.

The event will honor all Covid-19 safety protocols. Guests are asked to wear masks on the beach during the 60-90-minute ceremony.

Surfers will paddle Tiger’s remains out into the ocean, create a traditional Hawaiian Circle, and honor Tiger’s memory before catching a wave in.

There will be small, pre-packaged snacks and refreshments on the beach.

Tiger was the youngest of 13 children in the Johnson-Sweeney household. He graduated from Coronado High School in 1982. He played competitive football and baseball, winning many honors for spectacular individual and team play.

He was also a surfer, and veteran of many restaurants that included the Chart House and Costa Azul (14 years).

Tiger lived his life believing that one should always give more than he takes. He was influenced greatly by his relationship with God, especially in his adult years.

More information on Tiger’s life can be found here: