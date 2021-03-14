Saturday, March 13, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

California’s Unemployment Mess Explained in Three Minutes

The latest CalMatters video offers a quick explanation of how California’s unemployment system went awry while struggling to confront unprecedented demand.

By Managing Editor

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.

By Byrhonda Lyons & Lauren Hepler

- Advertisement -

The latest CalMatters video offers a quick explanation of how California’s unemployment system went awry while struggling to confront unprecedented demand.

As the pandemic left millions of Californians unemployed, prosecutors say scammers found many ways to defraud the state. The confusion derailed the unemployment system and left many people out of work to fend for themselves.

- Advertisement -

Since the California’s unemployment rates skyrocketed, fraud had plagued the California’s Employment Development Department. The state suspects there are more than $30 billion in fraudulent claims, which has led to the state halting benefit payments to thousands of legitimate claims.

Unemployment benefits are a form of insurance. If you lose your job, the state pays you up to $450 a week from a fund paid for by business taxes. When times are really tough, like a global pandemic, the federal government kicks in more cash for benefits.

- Advertisement -

But after the pandemic shut down the economy last spring, a record 16 percent of Californians were suddenly jobless, putting a serious strain on the system.

By the fall, more than a million people were still waiting for the state’s Employment Development Department to process their unemployment applications.

And that was just the beginning.

Scammers flooded the system with fake claims.

Now, enter Bank of America, which had one job: Deliver money to unemployed Californians via debit cards. That went haywire when scammers allegedly got ahold of card numbers and racked up fraudulent charges on unemployment accounts.

The state and the bank scrambled to crack down on fraud by doing new identity checks and freezing hundreds of thousands of debit cards.

But in the process, thousands of unemployed workers stopped getting money. Some even saw their unemployment accounts drop to a negative balance after the bank refused to refund alleged fraudulent charges.

After all the confusion, billions are missing. As of late January, unemployment fraud cost taxpayers around $11 billion. Officials say the total could ultimately exceed $30 billion.

While workers struggled, the state and Bank of America have continued to make money. How much, you ask?

Public records obtained by CalMatters show the state made $22.5 million from March to October alone last year. The money came from transaction fees that merchants pay when unemployment debit cards are used to buy something.

As for Bank of America? The bank and the state both won’t say how much the bank has made. But an executive told lawmakers that the bank actually lost money on the deal last year after factoring in costs for damage control.

So what happens now?

Law enforcement is investigating unemployment fraud, including cases linked to organized crime, weapons offenses or drug trafficking.

Some fed-up Californians and lawmakers want to add a direct deposit option for unemployment payments and improve the state’s fraud detection.

As for the people who haven’t received unemployment benefits? State officials haven’t said when those claims will be paid.

Want to learn more? Check out our in-depth explainer.

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.

By Byrhonda Lyons & Lauren Hepler

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Project Clean Water Launches Regional Campaign in Support of Clean Water and Healthy Communities

On World Water Day, March 22, San Diego County residents are invited to show their love of water by paddling out at their local...
Read more
City of Coronado

Blair King Accepts City Manager Job in Bainbridge Island

After over a decade of leadership, Blair King announced he will depart from the City of Coronado on April 29, 2021 to accept the...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Vaccine from Johnson & Johnson Arrives in San Diego

The arrival of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will make it easier for San Diegans to be vaccinated against the virus.According to the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Uncategorized

Port of San Diego Approves Agreement for South San Diego Bay Wetlands Restoration and Enhancement Efforts

As part of efforts to protect and enhance San Diego Bay’s natural resources, the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners has approved...
Read more
People

FOCUS Donates Van to CCSA

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) gave the keys to a Ford van to Community Christian Services Agency on February 24th, 2021. The van...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Vaccine from Johnson & Johnson Arrives in San Diego

The arrival of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will make it easier for San Diegans to be vaccinated against the virus.According to the...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.