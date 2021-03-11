Coronado Schools Foundation Leadership Change

Jeanmarie Bond, President and CEO of the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF), has announced her plans to retire effective March 31, 2021, according to Russ Haley, Chair of the Board for CSF. Jeanmarie has headed the organization through unprecedented times, assuming the position in November 2019. Under her leadership, she has steered the organization through the unparalleled challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis, including the immediate transition of all fundraising activities to go virtual. This transition caused for a complete pivoting of how CSF approached all operational and community activities.

- Advertisement -

“Jeanmarie was exactly the right person, at the right time, to oversee the operations of Coronado Schools Foundation,” notes Board Chair Russ Haley. “We are incredibly impressed with the creativity and ingenuity she and her team have employed to ensure that our fundraising efforts on behalf of our children could continue despite our inability to host events or gather together in public. What a crescendo for her as she now embraces her retirement, and looks forward to spending even more time with her three grandchildren and family.”

Under her leadership, CSF produced our community’s first ever completely virtual Telethon – a four-hour production last May that was one of the highest netting spring fundraisers in CSF history. CSF also hosted the inaugural “All Schools Movie” in the fall, where almost 100 local families enjoyed a safe, socially distanced gathering while watching the big screen heartwarmer, “ET.” Then in October, our community was captivated by another new event “Who Dunnit? A Coronado Mystery” – a fully televised clandestine caper incriminating several local suspects … of course, all in fun and for the benefit of our schools. Thanks to these novel fundraising efforts, CSF has been able to continue to lead in its support for the STEM and Arts school pathway programs for CUSD. The CSF endowment has also grown, under Jeanmarie’s watch.

- Advertisement -

Be sure to tune in on Wednesday, March 24th from 5:00 to 9:00 pm for the 34th annual CSF Telethon, where Jeanmarie will again serve as the evening’s MC. The game show themed production, featuring teachers, students, and administrators from each CUSD school site, can be viewed on AT&T Channel 99, Spectrum Channel 19, and streamed live on csfkids.org, coronadotv.me, or Facebook.

CSF will be conducting a search for a new President and CEO of the organization, and hopes to have the position filled later this spring. Any inquiries about that search can be directed to Regina Neu, search consultant at regina.neu@gmail.com.