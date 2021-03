Julia Viera came to Coronado 92 years ago at age two. As a Navy wife, she moved some 36 times, but Coronado is always home. Her father was a Navy Flight Surgeon, her husband Jack was a SEAL Team Commander, Commander of two Special Forces units, two Destroyers, and on the staff for the Commander in Chief, US Pacific Fleet.

Today, on International Women’s Day, Brad Willis has this profile of Julia, a remarkable woman who is still going strong: