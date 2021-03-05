Local Wolf Scout (and Pack 122) Raising Money for San Diego Food Bank (video)

Coronado’s Gavin Serna (age 7), along with Pack 122, is raising money for the San Diego Food Bank. Gavin is a Wolf Scout and is asking for financial help in order to provide meals to San Diegans in need. Take a moment to watch the video and consider a donation.

Make a donation via Facebook or via Square.

Every year, Pack 122 supports the San Diego Food Bank through our annual Scouting for Food drive. Instead of collecting canned goods, we choose to raise funds. Every $1 raised can provide FIVE meals (for about the cost of a can of beans). In a normal year, 1 in 5 children in San Diego has food insecurity, and during the COVID-19 crisis, SDFB is supporting over 350,000 people every month.

Please help us to support the food bank and make a difference in the lives of San Diegans who are struggling with food insecurity.

