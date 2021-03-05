Friday, March 5, 2021
Coronado Public Library Winn Room Renovation (video)

By Brad Willis

Coronado’s center of free arts and culture for the past 50 years, the Winn Room of the Coronado Public Library, is aging and its limited capacity is restricting the caliber of events available to our community. The city is looking for public feedback to gauge support for remodeling and expanding the space into a state-of-the-art facility. If approved, construction would likely take a year, with up to an additional year for all planning requirements to be finalized. Brad Willis met yesterday with Library Director Shaun Briley for this story.

Architectural storyboards for the two expansion options are now up and available to view in the Coronado Library, and the public can also visit commentcoronado.org/winn-room-expansion for additional information and to make comments.

Option A

Option B

 

Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

