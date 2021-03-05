Coronado Public Library Winn Room Renovation (video)

Coronado’s center of free arts and culture for the past 50 years, the Winn Room of the Coronado Public Library, is aging and its limited capacity is restricting the caliber of events available to our community. The city is looking for public feedback to gauge support for remodeling and expanding the space into a state-of-the-art facility. If approved, construction would likely take a year, with up to an additional year for all planning requirements to be finalized. Brad Willis met yesterday with Library Director Shaun Briley for this story.

Architectural storyboards for the two expansion options are now up and available to view in the Coronado Library, and the public can also visit commentcoronado.org/winn-room-expansion for additional information and to make comments.

