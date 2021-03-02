Tuesday, March 2, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Shark Sightings at the Coronado Shores (Photos)

By Coronado Times

Surfer Matt Erickson and a shark share the waves near the Coronado Shores. Photo taken March 1st, 2021 by Alisa Kerr.

Earlier this week, Coronado’s Alisa Kerr was enjoying the view from her Coronado Shore’s condo, when she spotted a shark swimming near a surfer. She snapped a few photos and shared them with The Coronado Times.

- Advertisement -

The surfer in the photo is Matt Erickson, who wasn’t bothered at all with his unplanned “surf buddy”. Matt commented, “I kicked out from a wave on the inside and as I was paddling back out, I saw it swim slowly right under me. I noticed it probably about the same time it noticed me. I pulled my chest up to get a better look at it’s size and its tail swished right under me, I could feel the water backspin under my board. We decided to surf a bit longer. Figure if it wanted to have a go at me it would have already. This wasn’t my first shark encounter while surfing but this was my first white shark encounter. It was actually a lot less scary than some of the Tigers and Bulls in American Samoa.”

- Advertisement -

Alisa shared, “I’ve never seen a shark from my balcony before and now all of a sudden I’ve seen several over the last week. The tide has been so high and the water so clear, it makes it easy to spot them. It’s an interesting thing to see!”

Last December, Coronado beaches were closed for two days when a swimmer’s fin was bitten by a shark.  There has not been a shark incident since December 2020.

- Advertisement -

The City of Coronado is partnering with CSU Long Beach’s shark lab to learn more about the local shark population. This comes after an increase in the number of shark sightings this past summer.

Related:

Shark Incident Closes Coronado Beach for 48 Hours

City of Coronado Partners with CSU Long Beach’s Shark Lab to Tag Sharks

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Presentation on Redistricting, the Census, Voting Rights and More

On Saturday, February 27th, the Coronado Democratic Club heard a fascinating presentation by Kathay Feng, the National Redistricting Coordinator for Common Cause. Kathay has...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Vaccination Clinic Passes 13,000 Vaccinations (video)

Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech vaccines are in full swing at the Sharp Hospital & City of Coronado Vaccine Clinic, and at some point the...
Read more
Community News

EDCO Organic Recycling Program Begins March 1

Construction of EDCO’s Anaerobic Digestion facility is nearly complete, which means starting Monday, March 1, Coronado residents may recycle food waste in their green...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Onsite Dining Restrictions Ignored by a Few Coronado Restaurants

The City of Coronado has been receiving complaints that a few Coronado restaurants are not complying with San Diego County's restrictions on onsite dining/seating....
Read more
Community News

Shark Incident Closes Coronado Beach for 48 Hours

Lifeguards have closed the City of Coronado’s beach for 48 hours after a swimmer had his swim fin nipped by a juvenile white shark...
Read more
Community News

No More ICU Beds at Main Public Hospital in the Nation’s Largest County

Bernard J. Wolfson Photos by Heidi de MarcoShe lay behind a glass barrier, heavily sedated, kept alive by a machine that blew oxygen into her...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.