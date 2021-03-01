Monday, March 1, 2021
Coronado Vaccination Clinic Passes 13,000 Vaccinations (video)

By Brad Willis

Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech vaccines are in full swing at the Sharp Hospital & City of Coronado Vaccine Clinic, and at some point the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may also be available. You might say the clinic motto is, “if we get it, we will give it!”

The clinic opened January 13 and has just passed 13,000 vaccinations, and as Brad Willis shares with us, it’s the many volunteers that make this effort so special.

To schedule an appointment, if you are in one of the groups currently eligible for vaccination, visit the County of San Diego website.

According to the County of San Diego,
10 percent of county residents are now fully vaccinated

More than one million COVID-19 doses have been delivered to the region and over 924,000 doses have been administered. Of those vaccinated to date, more than 272,000, or just over 10 percent of San Diegans 16 and older, are fully immunized.

Overall, more than 570,000 County residents have received at least one shot of the two-dose vaccine. That’s 21.3 percent of those eligible.

The difference between doses delivered and those used in a vaccination represent approximately what is expected to be administered in the next seven days and doses still to be entered in the record system.

“These vaccination numbers are important milestones in our work to achieve herd immunity, but we still have a long way to go,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “San Diegans need to stay focused and continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and washing their hands as we protect our health and that of those around us.”

For details on groups currently eligible and vaccination opportunities, visit vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

 

 

Brad Willis
Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

