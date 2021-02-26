Presenting the 25th Annual Jim Laslavic Charity Golf Tournament – March 19

It’s Tee Time! The Rotary Club of Coronado is presenting its 25th Annual Jim Laslavic Charity Golf Tournament at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Your entry fee includes green fees, luncheon, beverages and a terrific “Goody” Bag, as well as prizes for closest to the flag on par threes. It’s a full day of events starting at 9:30 AM with registration and a putting contest. Tee times on hole 1 and 10 will commence at 10:45 AM, with all golfers being notified of their specific tee times. Two chances to win big include a $10,000 Hole-in-One prize on hole 9 and a $10,000 award to a random draw participant who sinks a putt from 50 feet.

Help Rotary Club of Coronado support a variety of local, national and international causes including Camp Able, Coronado SAFE, Feed the Needy and Wounded Warriors. Here’s your chance to make a difference while enjoying a terrific day on the links!

Let’s Play!!

Click Here: Register NOW for the 25th Annual Jim Laslavic Charity Golf Tournament. For more information see the Coronado Rotary Club website.