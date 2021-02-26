City Manager’s Weekly Update – Feb. 26, 2021

Programming for the City’s 2021 Community Read is wrapping up this week. Find out about the events held and participation in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about organic recycling that begins for residents next week; the latest “Ride to Live” motorcycle training class; the Centennial Park retaining wall project, updates on the COVID-19 testing and the vaccination sites; work on the fountain between City Hall and the Community Center; public access to police data; a new landscaping contract for City parks and public spaces; and Royce, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.