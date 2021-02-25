Thursday, February 25, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Little Free Library Scavenger Hunt – March 6

On the Hunt for Fun!

By Managing Editor

It’s almost been a full year since the pandemic first shut things down in San Diego. We’ve had to resort to online connections and Zoom meetings to get by. While tech has been a lifeline, it’s also led us to more Facebook fights and Twitter wars than we likely could have imagined. Now more than ever, it’s important that we make time to take a break from our devices. As we look to celebrate the 12th annual National Day of Unplugging here is one fun way to do just that. There are over 30 no-contact, scavenger hunts scheduled to take place in neighborhoods across the globe. San Diego is leading the way as a model community, collectively unplugging with five neighborhoods organizing Little Free Library scavenger hunts on March 6th!

- Advertisement -

Little Free Libraries (LFLs) have been around since 2009 with over 100,000 registered boxes (tiny boxes with books for the taking) in 110 countries. They come in all shapes and sizes and are based on the premise of “take a book and leave a book” – making it the world’s largest book sharing program. With many indoor businesses closed right now, LFLs are thriving as a way to keep the love of reading alive and creating an opportunity to get out of the house in a socially distant way.

What neighborhoods are having scavenger hunts?
La Mesa, North/South Park, Santee, Clairemont Mesa and Coronado.

- Advertisement -

How does the scavenger hunt work?

  • Participants can register for this free event HERE – become an NDU member and get emails with a clue to start.
  • Scavenger Hunt Kick-off is Sat March 6th, 10 am to 1 pm at all five locations.
  • On event day go to the website – find the first stop of the hunt of your choice. Go to that location, pick up an instruction sheet with a map and addresses of all the other stops.
  • At each stop you’ll find a clue – It may be a riddle, word to unscramble or decode about nocturnal creatures big and small.
  • Riding a bike? Clairemont Mesa and North Park will have the SD Bike Coalition giving out bike helmets and safety gear (while supplies last).
  • Local authors are hiding books in LFLs – including Richard Louv, Sebastian Sloven, Nick Carter (digital wellness and nature topics).
  • You may find other surprises – like book marks and craft kits along the way!
  • Can’t make the hunt on the 6th? Do all or part of the hunt. Many stops will keep the clue up until March 12.
  • At the end, go to our website www.nationaldayofunplugging.com to check your answers – and to get a link to a storytime reading by Nocturnals author Tracey Hecht.
- Advertisement -

Want more? Check out 50+ things that you can do on NDU list, ranging from the simple to the adventurous – there is an access point for any person looking to answer the collective call to unplug for one hour or 24 hours.

About Unplug Collaborative – For over a decade the team who brought you National Day of Unplugging (NDU) has been providing free life/tech balance resources and support to educators, parents, religious leaders and employers. Over 110,000 of our signature cell phone sleeping bags have been dispersed. Learn more about the National Day of Unplugging and the Unplug Collaborative HERE. Thanks to generous sponsors Tracey Rivera State Farm and Realtor Tracey Stotz.

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

2021 Crown City Classic Launches 12k Race Registration

Registration for San Diego’s most celebrated 4th of July running tradition – the 48th annual Crown City Classic – opened this week. The patriotic road race returns to the scenic...
Read more
Community News

CHS Interact Club Requesting Donations for Tijuana Orphanage

The Coronado High School (CHS) Interact Club is inviting the community to support a donation drive for La Hacienda orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico. Requested...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Chamber Raises $10,000 For Health Care Worker Lunches

A remarkable $10,000 (and counting!) has been raised by Coronado Chamber Executive Director Sue Gillingham to provide lunches for the Sharp Coronado Hospital staff...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Thankful for Vaccinations at Coronado Site

Submitted by Richard and Mila SusskindDuring the past month, my wife and I had the good fortune to get both our vaccination doses at...
Read more
Community News

Vaccinations to Open to Teachers, Law Enforcement, Food Workers on Saturday

The County of San Diego announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccinations will open Saturday, Feb. 27, to people who work in emergency services, child care...
Read more
Community News

Centennial Park Retaining Wall Project

On March 1, the Port of San Diego, in partnership with the City of Coronado, will begin installing a new retaining wall at Centennial...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.