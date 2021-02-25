Little Free Library Scavenger Hunt – March 6

It’s almost been a full year since the pandemic first shut things down in San Diego. We’ve had to resort to online connections and Zoom meetings to get by. While tech has been a lifeline, it’s also led us to more Facebook fights and Twitter wars than we likely could have imagined. Now more than ever, it’s important that we make time to take a break from our devices. As we look to celebrate the 12th annual National Day of Unplugging here is one fun way to do just that. There are over 30 no-contact, scavenger hunts scheduled to take place in neighborhoods across the globe. San Diego is leading the way as a model community, collectively unplugging with five neighborhoods organizing Little Free Library scavenger hunts on March 6th!

Little Free Libraries (LFLs) have been around since 2009 with over 100,000 registered boxes (tiny boxes with books for the taking) in 110 countries. They come in all shapes and sizes and are based on the premise of “take a book and leave a book” – making it the world’s largest book sharing program. With many indoor businesses closed right now, LFLs are thriving as a way to keep the love of reading alive and creating an opportunity to get out of the house in a socially distant way.

What neighborhoods are having scavenger hunts?

La Mesa, North/South Park, Santee, Clairemont Mesa and Coronado.

How does the scavenger hunt work?

Participants can register for this free event HERE – become an NDU member and get emails with a clue to start.

– become an NDU member and get emails with a clue to start. Scavenger Hunt Kick-off is Sat March 6th , 10 am to 1 pm at all five locations.

, 10 am to 1 pm at all five locations. On event day go to the website – find the first stop of the hunt of your choice. Go to that location, pick up an instruction sheet with a map and addresses of all the other stops.

– find the first stop of the hunt of your choice. Go to that location, pick up an instruction sheet with a map and addresses of all the other stops. At each stop you’ll find a clue – It may be a riddle, word to unscramble or decode about nocturnal creatures big and small.

– It may be a riddle, word to unscramble or decode about nocturnal creatures big and small. Riding a bike? Clairemont Mesa and North Park will have the SD Bike Coalition giving out bike helmets and safety gear (while supplies last).

Clairemont Mesa and North Park will have the SD Bike Coalition giving out bike helmets and safety gear (while supplies last). Local authors are hiding books in LFLs – including Richard Louv, Sebastian Sloven, Nick Carter (digital wellness and nature topics).

– including Richard Louv, Sebastian Sloven, Nick Carter (digital wellness and nature topics). You may find other surprises – like book marks and craft kits along the way!

– like book marks and craft kits along the way! Can’t make the hunt on the 6th? Do all or part of the hunt. Many stops will keep the clue up until March 12.

Do all or part of the hunt. Many stops will keep the clue up until March 12. At the end, go to our website www.nationaldayofunplugging.com to check your answers – and to get a link to a storytime reading by Nocturnals author Tracey Hecht.

Want more? Check out 50+ things that you can do on NDU list, ranging from the simple to the adventurous – there is an access point for any person looking to answer the collective call to unplug for one hour or 24 hours.

About Unplug Collaborative – For over a decade the team who brought you National Day of Unplugging (NDU) has been providing free life/tech balance resources and support to educators, parents, religious leaders and employers. Over 110,000 of our signature cell phone sleeping bags have been dispersed. Learn more about the National Day of Unplugging and the Unplug Collaborative HERE. Thanks to generous sponsors Tracey Rivera State Farm and Realtor Tracey Stotz.