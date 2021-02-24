Coronado Chamber Raises $10,000 For Health Care Worker Lunches

A remarkable $10,000 (and counting!) has been raised by Coronado Chamber Executive Director Sue Gillingham to provide lunches for the Sharp Coronado Hospital staff working tirelessly at the island’s Covid-19 vaccination site.

Generous donations have poured in from numerous Chamber members including ‌‌Rotary‌ ‌Club‌ ‌of‌ ‌Coronado‌, Willis‌ ‌Allen Real Estate,‌ ‌‌Nelson Riddle Team, Coldwell‌ ‌Banker‌ ‌West‌, Coronado Shores Company, ‌California American Water, Salas‌ ‌Home‌ ‌Care‌ ‌and Buchalter Law Corporation.

Local individuals have also been kind enough to donate funds, including Fred Eckert, Aileen Oya, and Gloria Aberasturi, who has her own fundraiser for Coronado CARES coming up, so do visit coronadocares.org to join the 2021 Phantom Mardi Gras/Casino Night.

The other benefit that has come from funding lunches for the vaccination center is that local restaurants have had a boost in orders during their most challenging time. Suppliers of delicious boxed lunches, from sandwiches to pizzas, panino and salads include Which Wich‌ ‌Superior‌ ‌Sandwiches‌, Garage Buona Forchetta, Bistro D’Asia, Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro, and Blue Bridge Hospitality.

If you would like to help continue this fine tradition of health workers with happy tummies, please contact sue@coronadochamber.com to make a donation of any size.