Monday, February 22, 2021
Sports

It’s 5 Kilometers Somewhere… Margaritaville Run Announced for 2021

By Managing Editor
  • All-ages and all-abilities invited to celebrate the island lifestyle with a fun, virtual run
  • Sign up and receive a Margaritaville Run t-shirt, branded medal, custom margarita kit, and more
  • Registration opens on National Margarita Day, Monday, February 22 at MargaritavilleRun.com 

Margaritaville (February 22, 2021) – It’s the most relaxed race experience outside of Key West and the perfect pour of motivation to get out the door; the Margaritaville Run will launch registration on Monday, February 22 – National Margarita Day.

It’s 5 kilometers somewhere (3.1 miles), and virtual race participants have the option to run or walk the distance anywhere, whether it’s on the beach, trail, or sidewalk. All race entrants will receive an official Margaritaville Run t-shirt, exclusive finisher’s medal, a custom race bib, and a margarita making kit* shipped directly to each participant.

- Advertisement -

“At the Margaritaville Run, we are committed to good times, not fast times. This virtual race is all about setting a goal, escaping to paradise wherever you are and completing the distance,” said Jamie Monroe, race director with Easy Day Sports. “Not only is this the first race where participants receive a margarita kit at the finish line, the virtual Margaritaville Run is the perfect way to embody living the active Margaritaville lifestyle and receive some unbelievable race swag for your achievement.”

Coronado’s Easy Day Sports – staff in their island attire

- Advertisement -

The Margaritaville Run features three registration options, including the yearlong Margaritaville Challenge. The Challenge consists of completing at least 75 miles, walking or jogging, by tallying your daily physical activity before December 25, 2021. All challenge participants will receive a pair of flip-flops, a “75” finisher’s medal charm, plus a custom race bib, an official Margaritaville Run t-shirt, a medal, and a margarita making kit.

“We’re excited to hit the virtual starting line in a time when we could all use a change in latitude. From experienced runners to those who prefer to jog or walk, the steps will seem easier in the Margaritaville state of mind,” added Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer of Margaritaville.

- Advertisement -

Registration for the Margaritaville Run opens on National Margarita Day, Monday, February 22, 2021 and will stay open until December 25, 2021. Anyone interested in participating can learn more and register at MargaritavilleRun.com.

* Sorry, tequila not included!

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Coronado Little League Optimistically Opens Registration for 2021 Season

For many parents and kids in Coronado, the question of when local sports will return has swirled in their heads for months now. But...
Read more
Sports

Matt Hanlin Returns to Coronado for Tennis Concessionaire Services

Coronado tennis has been at the forefront of recent discussion as the City of Coronado reviewed three submissions for tennis concessionaire services at the...
Read more
Sports

CHS Cross Country Season Underway

Cross Country season gets underway with two meets last week.After a six-month delay, Coronado High School Cross Country started last Saturday, February 13. Had...
Read more
Sports

CHS Sports Camps May Soon Transition to Modified Season Play, Registration May Open Soon

For the last several months, Coronado High School has provided sports camps for high school athletes to participate in following guidelines set forth by...
Read more
Sports

Islander Cross Country and Track Update

Cross Country starts this weekAlthough the pandemic eliminated all but one distance race from last year's track season and set the Cross Country season...
Read more
Sports

Luke Gillingham: Former Islander Continues to Chase Big League Dreams

"Just Compete." Anyone who has played a sport in their life has heard the phrase. Whether it be from a disgruntled coach or an...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Host a Hero – Kids Who Care Deliver Food, Treats & Joy Thanks to Community Support

The Old Goats Kids Who Care continue to work with local restaurants to deliver food and treats to deserving members of the community in...
Read more
People

Coronado High School Senior Crowned “Miss Coronado Volunteer 2021″

The Miss San Diego County Volunteer pageant organization crowned its first Miss Coronado Volunteer, Lauren Griffin, on January 29, 2021. Griffin, an 18 year old...
Read more
Community News

Goodwill Employment Center Career Advisors Available to Assist County Senior Citizens With Vaccine Appointments

Goodwill San Diego Community Employment Center Career Advisors are available to assist San Diego County senior citizens set up a vaccine appointment with local...
Read more
People

FOCUS to Donate Van to Community Christian Services

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) is presenting a cargo van to Community Christian Services (CCSA) in support of their crucial food distribution program.FOCUS...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Feb. 12, 2021

https://youtu.be/r8yOt1mMijIThe City’s website was down for an extended period. Find out what happened and how the City is working to address any future outages...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Homecoming & Spirit Week – Feb. 16-21, 2021 – Pandemic-Safe

Coronado High School is moving forward with pandemic-safe Homecoming Week activities, scheduled for February 16-21, 2021CHS ASB President Kelli Morris shared some of the...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.