Saturday, February 20, 2021
City Manager’s Weekly Update – Feb. 19, 2021

By Managing Editor

The City’s COVID-19 testing site will reduce operations to one day a week. Find out what day and why the decision was made in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about an update at the City and Sharp Coronado Hospital vaccination site; changes coming to the Coronado Lawn Bowling Green; a new website design in the future; a reminder on dog etiquette; organic recycling coming to Coronado homes; the next free shredding event; and Leroy, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary. For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

