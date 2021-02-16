Sharp Coronado Hospital Nurse Presented with Rotary Peacemaker Award 2021

The Rotary Club of Coronado is honored to present Leslie Kennedy, nurse and Advanced Illness Management Coordinator at Sharp Coronado Hospital, with its 2021 Peacemaker Award. Leslie gives the wonderful gifts of compassion, understanding, and knowledge to her patients and their families.

- Advertisement -

“Leslie is involved in some of the most difficult of circumstances,” says Susan Stone, Sharp Coronado Hospital CEO. “Her talent of educating, caring and supporting everyone involved is truly remarkable. Thank you for recognizing this extraordinary individual who demonstrates every day a level of service above self that is unparalleled.”

Advanced Illness Management focuses on the support of anyone with a chronic illness, no matter what stage of illness they have. Leslie assists them in navigating their goals of care and symptom management needs, to truly individualize their plan of care during their stay at Sharp Coronado.

- Advertisement -

Leslie says she loves caring for our community. She says when a patient comes into the hospital, it’s like caring for a neighbor and family friend.

“Leslie’s caring, compassion and earnest love of mankind is felt immediately when you meet her,” adds Stone. “She goes above and beyond for her patients and families to assure that they are fully informed, engaged and empowered to make decisions about their care. Leslie works with each patient and family as if they are her own, and her kindness and generosity of spirit is ever present.”

- Advertisement -

Coronado Rotary President Robin MacCartee says, “It is an honor and a privilege to recognize Leslie Kennedy through our annual Peacemaker Award. The pandemic has demonstrated the tireless dedication of all health care workers, and efforts like those of Leslie have revealed their heroism. On behalf of the Coronado Rotary Club, and all our members, I want to thank Leslie and everyone at Coronado Sharp Hospital for their service to our community.”

Leslie was born and raised in Imperial Beach, where she still resides with her family. She has two children, a daughter Madison (19) and son Riley (13). They also have two dogs, Moose and Blu.

Prior to entering nursing school, Leslie was a Telecom/Operations Specialist for SDG&E for several years. After the birth of her daughter, she decided to follow her heart and attend nursing school. In February 2005, graduating with Honors from Maric College, she passed the boards and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse. With her heart set on being a nurse with Sharp HealthCare, she was hired at Sharp Coronado in October of that same year.

Hospice and Palliative Care are her passions. In June 2006, she transferred to Sharp HospiceCare, excited to fully apply the Planetree philosophy of person-centered care. In 2009, she earned her certification as a Hospice and Palliative Care Nurse.

Leslie stayed with Sharp HospiceCare until October 2017, when she officially transferred back to Sharp Coronado as the Advanced Illness Management Coordinator. In this role, she supports patients, staff and families on our Sharp Coronado campus which includes the acute care hospital, Skilled Nursing, and Sub-Acute Units.

She is an integral member of the Liver Care Team at Sharp Coronado Hospital with Dr. Tarek Hassanein and has been invited to be a deputy for Sharp Coronado Bioethics Committee alongside Dr. Genevieve Bloom.

Highly respected by her peers, Leslie was nominated for Sharp Coronado Hospital Nurse of the Year in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and for Employee of the Year in 2019.

Coronado Rotary is proud to honor Leslie and recognize her with gratitude as one of our dedicated health care workers who give “service above self” during these very challenging times.

To learn more about Sharp Coronado Hospital please visit www.sharp.com/coronado.

To learn more about Coronado Rotary please visit coronadorotary.org.