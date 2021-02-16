Tuesday, February 16, 2021
FeaturedCommunityPeople

Sharp Coronado Hospital Nurse Presented with Rotary Peacemaker Award 2021

Leslie Kennedy Offers Extraordinary Patient Care Every Day

By Coronado Rotary

L to R: Sharp Coronado Hospital Foundation’s Nora Allen, award recipient Leslie Kennedy, and Susan Stone, CEO of Sharp Coronado Hospital.

The Rotary Club of Coronado is honored to present Leslie Kennedy, nurse and Advanced Illness Management Coordinator at Sharp Coronado Hospital, with its 2021 Peacemaker Award. Leslie gives the wonderful gifts of compassion, understanding, and knowledge to her patients and their families.

- Advertisement -

“Leslie is involved in some of the most difficult of circumstances,” says Susan Stone, Sharp Coronado Hospital CEO. “Her talent of educating, caring and supporting everyone involved is truly remarkable. Thank you for recognizing this extraordinary individual who demonstrates every day a level of service above self that is unparalleled.”

Advanced Illness Management focuses on the support of anyone with a chronic illness, no matter what stage of illness they have. Leslie assists them in navigating their goals of care and symptom management needs, to truly individualize their plan of care during their stay at Sharp Coronado.

- Advertisement -

Leslie says she loves caring for our community. She says when a patient comes into the hospital, it’s like caring for a neighbor and family friend.

“Leslie’s caring, compassion and earnest love of mankind is felt immediately when you meet her,” adds Stone. “She goes above and beyond for her patients and families to assure that they are fully informed, engaged and empowered to make decisions about their care. Leslie works with each patient and family as if they are her own, and her kindness and generosity of spirit is ever present.”

- Advertisement -

Coronado Rotary President Robin MacCartee says, “It is an honor and a privilege to recognize Leslie Kennedy through our annual Peacemaker Award. The pandemic has demonstrated the tireless dedication of all health care workers, and efforts like those of Leslie have revealed their heroism. On behalf of the Coronado Rotary Club, and all our members, I want to thank Leslie and everyone at Coronado Sharp Hospital for their service to our community.”

Leslie was born and raised in Imperial Beach, where she still resides with her family. She has two children, a daughter Madison (19) and son Riley (13). They also have two dogs, Moose and Blu.

Prior to entering nursing school, Leslie was a Telecom/Operations Specialist for SDG&E for several years. After the birth of her daughter, she decided to follow her heart and attend nursing school. In February 2005, graduating with Honors from Maric College, she passed the boards and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse. With her heart set on being a nurse with Sharp HealthCare, she was hired at Sharp Coronado in October of that same year.

Hospice and Palliative Care are her passions. In June 2006, she transferred to Sharp HospiceCare, excited to fully apply the Planetree philosophy of person-centered care. In 2009, she earned her certification as a Hospice and Palliative Care Nurse.

Leslie stayed with Sharp HospiceCare until October 2017, when she officially transferred back to Sharp Coronado as the Advanced Illness Management Coordinator. In this role, she supports patients, staff and families on our Sharp Coronado campus which includes the acute care hospital, Skilled Nursing, and Sub-Acute Units.

She is an integral member of the Liver Care Team at Sharp Coronado Hospital with Dr. Tarek Hassanein and has been invited to be a deputy for Sharp Coronado Bioethics Committee alongside Dr. Genevieve Bloom.

Highly respected by her peers, Leslie was nominated for Sharp Coronado Hospital Nurse of the Year in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and for Employee of the Year in 2019.

Coronado Rotary is proud to honor Leslie and recognize her with gratitude as one of our dedicated health care workers who give “service above self” during these very challenging times.

To learn more about Sharp Coronado Hospital please visit www.sharp.com/coronado.

To learn more about Coronado Rotary please visit coronadorotary.org.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Rotary

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Blue Jeans and Bikinis Eyes Sunny Days Ahead

It's a Tuesday afternoon. It's quiet, a bit too quiet for Dollie Catlin, General Manager and Buyer for Blue Jeans and Bikinis, a high-end...
Read more
People

Host a Hero – Kids Who Care Deliver Food, Treats & Joy Thanks to Community Support

The Old Goats Kids Who Care continue to work with local restaurants to deliver food and treats to deserving members of the community in...
Read more
People

Coronado High School Senior Crowned “Miss Coronado Volunteer 2021″

The Miss San Diego County Volunteer pageant organization crowned its first Miss Coronado Volunteer, Lauren Griffin, on January 29, 2021. Griffin, an 18 year old...
Read more
Education

A Day in the Life of a (Not So) Quarantined Teen: Back to School

After a first semester of trials and tribulations, I was elated to step foot on Coronado High School (CHS) grounds for the first time...
Read more
People

FOCUS to Donate Van to Community Christian Services

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) is presenting a cargo van to Community Christian Services (CCSA) in support of their crucial food distribution program.FOCUS...
Read more
Business

Pandemic Pivot: New Concept Debuts at Leroy’s Roadside Refresher

Let’s talk burgers! Everyone has a favorite, but now there’s a fresh, new burger option in town to try with some truffle fries and...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Coronado Rotarians and Optimists Order Out!

Is ordering out becoming a way of life for Coronadans? It seems to be that way for Coronado Optimists and Rotarians who encourage their...
Read more
People

Rotarian Jerry Winter Supports our Local Businesses

By Kitt WilliamsOn the occasion of his 90th birthday, Jerry Winter recognized a need among our local Coronado businesses and contributed $5,000 to the...
Read more
People

Virtual Learning for Hacienda Orphanage: Rotary Finds a Way

by Brianna HeinkenThe Coronado Interact Club, sponsored by the Coronado Rotary Club, is a service club made up of over 30 active CHS students....
Read more
Military

Rotary Honors Naval Base Coronado Sailor of the Year

Rotary Club of Coronado proudly hosted the award of Naval Base Coronado Sailor of the Year to Air Controlman Second Class Logan Eno. At...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado Selects Employee of the Year

At their March 11 meeting, the Rotary Club of Coronado celebrated the selection of Tricia Olsen, Development Associate Planner, as the City of Coronado...
Read more
People

Meet the 2020 Coronado Rotary Speech Contest Winners

The Annual Rotary Four-Way Speech Contest, providing scholarship prizes to high school students, is underway. Rotarians were treated to inspiring speeches from Coronado High...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.