Friday, February 12, 2021
EducationFeaturedCommunityHistory

The Global Pandemic Through the Eyes of Coronado Students; Coronado Historical Association Unveils New Exhibit Featuring Student COVID Art

By Coronado Schools Foundation

When the Coronado Historical Association first began collecting COVID-inspired art from Coronado school children last spring, they had no idea how long the pandemic would go on. Eleven months later, the Coronado Historical Association, with the help of Coronado students, art teachers, and community members, unveils its newest exhibit, Coronado Responds: Student Artwork of the Pandemic.

The exhibit, featured online at www.coronadohistoryexhibit.org, features the art of many local students, including self-portraits of their emotions, views from outside their windows, abstracts, and more. In addition to viewing online, families can make appointments for private viewings of the exhibit in-person by visiting: http://calendly.com/vstone-1/30min.

- Advertisement -

Audrey Roberts, a fourth-grader at Village Elementary who submitted a self-portrait entitled Bored, says it’s important for kids to create art during COVID so they don’t get “sad.”

Audrey Roberts, in front of her drawing at the COVID-inspired art exhibit.

- Advertisement -

“I really felt like a hard worker when I was making it,” says Roberts. “Drawing makes me feel happy.”

That’s all part of the plan, according to Cyndi Furhmann, Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Teacher at Village Elementary. VAPA—which is funded by Coronado Schools Foundation—is a program focused on everything from artistic and creative perception to historical context and relationships.

- Advertisement -

“The onset of the pandemic was a challenging time because kids were really feeling worried, so the goal of my lessons was to help each student express their unique self,” says Furhmann. “We wanted to empower kids using their own creativity, and help them make some new worlds out of their imaginations, where they get to escape some of the things that were bothering them.”

Students were tasked with drawing self-portraits of themselves to express how they were feeling during the pandemic.

According to Vickie Stone, Curator of Collections at the Coronado Historical Association, it became clear early in the pandemic that this time would become historically significant in the Coronado community and around the world.

“From an abandoned Orange Avenue to drive-by birthdays, this is a unique time for Coronado,” says Stone. “As the primary organization that documents Coronado’s history, CHA is committed to collecting and archiving historical moments. The stories and materials we collect allow all of us to study these experiences in the future. The exhibit, which pairs student artwork with community photos, is a way we can share these experiences.”

According to Stone, CHA volunteer Sharon Raffer encouraged a project compiling student writings, drawings, and photos about life during COVID. The idea quickly grew to become part of the art collection and community exhibition.

Furhmann says that she, along with Karrie Jackson, VAPA teacher at Strand Elementary, under the direction of Megan Battle, Coronado Unified School District Director of Learning, felt inspired to help children make sense of the complicated times through art.

VAPA teacher Cyndi Furhmann says that seeing her students’ art helped her connect with them even though she couldn’t be with them physically.

“I know that these families were just like me, not knowing what was going on,” said Furhmann. “We are happy the kids and families embraced these art challenges with limited resources, even though I couldn’t be in the room, physically working with them.”

The CHA hopes that the exhibit will share the relatable and human moments of the pandemic, according to Stone.

“We hope that, by preserving authentic and meaningful stories, memories, and information about Coronado, future generations have a foundation on which to build, and know what it means to be a member of the community,” says Stone. “There is power in history and looking back.”

For more information about the exhibit or an in-person visit, contact Vickie Stone at vstone@coronadohistory.org, or call 619-435-7242.

Student art from the “Alphabet” series.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Schools Foundationhttp://csfkids.org
Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students. Coronado Schools Foundation envisions a public school community that provides students an opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their highest potential today and into their future.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Homecoming & Spirit Week – Feb. 16-21, 2021 – Pandemic-Safe

Coronado High School is moving forward with pandemic-safe Homecoming Week activities, scheduled for February 16-21, 2021CHS ASB President Kelli Morris shared some of the...
Read more
Business

The Coronado Flower Lady: Business is Steady, Ready for Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, look no further than The Coronado Flower Lady’s stand. It has been a part...
Read more
Business

People’s Need to Get Outside Helps Sustain Little Sam’s Rentals

You never know who will walk in the door at Little Sam’s Island and Beach Fun says owner Sam Frederick, who took over the...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 30 through February 5)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on Soledad PlaceVictim reported items, including...
Read more
Community News

Liz Riebe Selected as Executive Director at Coronado MainStreet

Coronado MainStreet is proud to announce that Elizabeth Riebe has been selected to the Executive Director position recently vacated by retiring, and beloved Rita...
Read more
Business

Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory: Mood Booster and Palate Pleaser

It’s almost as good as walking into Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory when you enter Fuzziwig's Candy Factory at 1126 Orange Ave. In fact, you...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

CSF Mystery-Themed Benefit Auction Raises More than $140,000 for Coronado Schools!

Thanks to more than 800 teams of detectives who participated in the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) “Who Dunnit” Benefit Auction, the Coronado mystery has...
Read more
Community News

Calling All Junior Detectives: Help Solve a Coronado Caper!

Time is ticking to solve the clandestine crime that occurs in Coronado! Coronado Schools Foundation is calling on our community of stealthy super sleuths...
Read more
Community News

Solve a Clandestine Coronado Crime with Your Family; First-Ever CSF Auction Gets a Mystery Makeover!

It’s an uncanny conundrum, but we know you can help! We’re saving you a front-row seat to a real-time riddle: the “Who Dunnit? A Coronado...
Read more
Education

Outdoor Screening of E.T. Connects Friends and Families, Raises $15,000 for Coronado Schools

They came on foot, and they came by bike. They tumbled out of cars, or rolled in on golf carts. How ever they got...
Read more
Community News

The All Schools Movie and Back to School Bash is Something to Phone Home About!

You’re invited to get cozy, snuggle in with your family, and savor an iconic (and nostalgic) movie under the stars! The “All Schools Movie...
Read more
Community News

The Buzz Around Town: New Fundraiser from CSF Might Land on Your Lawn!

The busy bees over at the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) aren’t wasting any time making sure Coronado students have access to exceptional learning opportunities...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.