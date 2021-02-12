City of Coronado Community Grant Program Applications Now Online

The City of Coronado is now accepting funding applications from local-serving nonprofits for Fiscal Year 2021/22.

- Advertisement -

The purpose of the City’s grant program is to strengthen Coronado’s sense of community by enhancing in four key areas: Economic Development, Social Services, Arts and Culture, and Community Pride/Sense of Place. This will be accomplished through partnerships with local nonprofits to administer events, services, activities, and purchases more efficiently and economically than otherwise possible through the municipal corporation.

Projects must be accomplished between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. Applicants may apply for project funding in any of the four distinct grant program key areas in support of activities that benefit the residents of Coronado.

- Advertisement -

Total funding available is set by City Policy No. 28 at either 1.6% of budgeted General Fund revenues or $1 million, whichever is less. Last year’s funding amount was $800,000. The funding amount is set during the City’s budget process in June and included in the adopted budget for FY 2021/22. Grant funding requests are limited to $200,000 per organization, across all community elements and will be granted at the next regularly scheduled City Council meeting after budget approval. Applications are due by Friday, April 2, at 5 p.m.

More information and the application is available online at: www.coronado.ca.us/communitygrants. City staff is available to answer questions and will host an applicant orientation on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. via a Zoom.

- Advertisement -

To discuss a proposed project or set up a meeting to review a proposed application, contact Dominique Albrecht, assistant to the city manager at 619-522-7305 or dalbrecht@coronado.ca.us or Kelly Purvis, senior management analyst, Arts and Culture, at 619-522-2633 or kpurvis@coronado.ca.us.