Friday, February 12, 2021
BusinessCity of Coronado

City of Coronado Community Grant Program Applications Now Online

By Coronado Arts

The City of Coronado is now accepting funding applications from local-serving nonprofits for Fiscal Year 2021/22.

- Advertisement -

The purpose of the City’s grant program is to strengthen Coronado’s sense of community by enhancing in four key areas: Economic Development, Social Services, Arts and Culture, and Community Pride/Sense of Place. This will be accomplished through partnerships with local nonprofits to administer events, services, activities, and purchases more efficiently and economically than otherwise possible through the municipal corporation.

Projects must be accomplished between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. Applicants may apply for project funding in any of the four distinct grant program key areas in support of activities that benefit the residents of Coronado.

- Advertisement -

Total funding available is set by City Policy No. 28 at either 1.6% of budgeted General Fund revenues or $1 million, whichever is less. Last year’s funding amount was $800,000. The funding amount is set during the City’s budget process in June and included in the adopted budget for FY 2021/22. Grant funding requests are limited to $200,000 per organization, across all community elements and will be granted at the next regularly scheduled City Council meeting after budget approval. Applications are due by Friday, April 2, at 5 p.m.

More information and the application is available online at: www.coronado.ca.us/communitygrants. City staff is available to answer questions and will host an applicant orientation on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. via a Zoom.

- Advertisement -

To discuss a proposed project or set up a meeting to review a proposed application, contact Dominique Albrecht, assistant to the city manager at 619-522-7305 or dalbrecht@coronado.ca.us or Kelly Purvis, senior management analyst, Arts and Culture, at 619-522-2633 or kpurvis@coronado.ca.us.

Support Coronado Journalism

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Coronado Arts
Coronado Artshttp://coronadoarts.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

The Coronado Flower Lady: Business is Steady, Ready for Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, look no further than The Coronado Flower Lady’s stand. It has been a part...
Read more
Business

People’s Need to Get Outside Helps Sustain Little Sam’s Rentals

You never know who will walk in the door at Little Sam’s Island and Beach Fun says owner Sam Frederick, who took over the...
Read more
Business

Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory: Mood Booster and Palate Pleaser

It’s almost as good as walking into Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory when you enter Fuzziwig's Candy Factory at 1126 Orange Ave. In fact, you...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado Website Down, Temporary Site Set Up

Coronado’s website, www.coronado.ca.us, has been offline since Thursday, Feb. 4, when the City’s web provider lost web-hosting services.The City apologizes for any inconvenience this...
Read more
Business

Last Minute Tax Tip For The Self-Employed

If you, like many, have earned some income from self-employment during the pandemic, you may have already set up an Individual 401K to shelter...
Read more
Business

Mike “The Flower Guy” Delivers Joy as Floral Industry Struggles

While the determinantal effects of COVID-19 are obvious in many industries, there are others we don't often think of. Mike "The Flower Guy" shares...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Call to Local Artists – 2020 Celebrating Coronado Artists Banners Series

The Coronado Cultural Arts Commission invites local artists to submit images of original artwork for the “2020 Celebrating Coronado Artists” banners series.Banners will be...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado Community Center Public Artwork Dedication

On Tuesday afternoon, October 22, 2019, from 5 to 6 pm two new pieces of public art in the Coronado Community Center will be...
Read more
Community News

Port of San Diego Celebrates Installation of New Public Art

The Port of San Diego invites the public to celebrate the installation of artist Michael Stutz’s elegant bronze sculpture, “Penelope.” Her new waterfront location...
Read more
City of Coronado

Orange Avenue Banner Program Application for Nonprofits Due May 22

The Orange Avenue Banner Program, initiated in 2016 and funded through a Discover Coronado Community Enhancement Grant, displays banners on the Orange Avenue corridor...
Read more
Community News

Sit a Spell and Play a Tune Public Pianos – Back in May!

The City’s Cultural Arts Commission announces the return of its “Sit a Spell and Play a Tune” three public pianos at Rotary Plaza, Adella...
Read more
Community News

Coronado State of the Arts – January 8 Community Event

Mark your calendar and plan to attend the inaugural “State of the Arts” event on January 8, 2019, at the Coronado Community Center in...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.