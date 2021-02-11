Coronado Homecoming & Spirit Week – Feb. 16-21, 2021 – Pandemic-Safe

Coronado High School is moving forward with pandemic-safe Homecoming Week activities, scheduled for February 16-21, 2021

CHS ASB President Kelli Morris shared some of the details.

- Advertisement -

The main events, involving the entire community include:

CAR PARADE, FRIDAY, FEB. 19, 4:30pm

This is not the typical HoCo parade along Orange Ave, but students have put together their own route around the island, similar to the teacher car parade and senior car parade at the end of the 2020 school year in June.

- Advertisement -

The parade will consist of four class cars or “floats,” each with a theme within the overall Homecoming theme of “Enchanted Forest.” The freshmen theme is The Jungle Book, the sophomore theme is Alice in Wonderland, the junior theme is Winnie the Pooh, and the senior theme is Tangled. The parade will also feature the 12 seniors on Homecoming Court, six boys and six girls, voted by their peers. They will be in separate cars with their families.

- Advertisement -

CROWNING CEREMONY, FRIDAY, FEB. 19

The crowning ceremony for Homecoming King and Queen will take place on the High School field right after the parade on Friday. Students and community members will not be allowed to watch the ceremony from the stadium (due to covid restrictions), however the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Coronado ASB Instagram and filmed professionally to watch later.

TV SPECIAL

Coronado ASB is putting together a “TV Special” for the entire community to watch. It will be posted live on Friday the 19th at 6:00pm on the Coronado TV website: coronadotv.me. This will feature videos of the homecoming court, a special “hot ones” style video ASB put together, and pictures and videos from our Homecoming spirit week and class competitions.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE

Students will conclude Homecoming Week with a Drive-in Movie at the Santee Drive-in on Sunday, Feb. 21st. The movie is yet to be determined, but students should arrive around 6:00pm, and state that they are with Coronado High School when they get to the ticket booth. They will then be directed to the correct theatre. 10% of proceeds at Santee’s snack bar will go to CHS, when students state they are with Coronado.

In addition to these events, CHS will be hosting a virtual Spirit Week, and daily in-person class competitions that will be filmed during break, and used in the TV Special.