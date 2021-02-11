Thursday, February 11, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsEducation

Coronado Homecoming & Spirit Week – Feb. 16-21, 2021 – Pandemic-Safe

By Managing Editor

Coronado High School is moving forward with pandemic-safe Homecoming Week activities, scheduled for February 16-21, 2021

CHS ASB President Kelli Morris shared some of the details.

- Advertisement -

The main events, involving the entire community include:

CAR PARADE, FRIDAY, FEB. 19, 4:30pm

This is not the typical HoCo parade along Orange Ave, but students have put together their own route around the island, similar to the teacher car parade and senior car parade at the end of the 2020 school year in June.

- Advertisement -

Homecoming Parade route, Feb. 19, 2021 4:30pm

The parade will consist of four class cars or “floats,” each with a theme within the overall Homecoming theme of “Enchanted Forest.” The freshmen theme is The Jungle Book, the sophomore theme is Alice in Wonderland, the junior theme is Winnie the Pooh, and the senior theme is Tangled. The parade will also feature the 12 seniors on Homecoming Court, six boys and six girls, voted by their peers. They will be in separate cars with their families.

- Advertisement -

CROWNING CEREMONY, FRIDAY, FEB. 19

The crowning ceremony for Homecoming King and Queen will take place on the High School field right after the parade on Friday. Students and community members will not be allowed to watch the ceremony from the stadium (due to covid restrictions), however the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Coronado ASB Instagram and filmed professionally to watch later.

TV SPECIAL

Coronado ASB is putting together a “TV Special” for the entire community to watch. It will be posted live on Friday the 19th at 6:00pm on the Coronado TV website: coronadotv.me. This will feature videos of the homecoming court, a special “hot ones” style video ASB put together, and pictures and videos from our Homecoming spirit week and class competitions.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE

Students will conclude Homecoming Week with a Drive-in Movie at the Santee Drive-in on Sunday, Feb. 21st. The movie is yet to be determined, but students should arrive around 6:00pm, and state that they are with Coronado High School when they get to the ticket booth. They will then be directed to the correct theatre. 10% of proceeds at Santee’s snack bar will go to CHS, when students state they are with Coronado.

In addition to these events, CHS will be hosting a virtual Spirit Week, and daily in-person class competitions that will be filmed during break, and used in the TV Special.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

The 92118 “Support SAFE” Project

https://youtu.be/aTj7mscgFfAThe 92118 Facebook group, with more than 4700 members, is dedicated to supporting the community of Coronado as well as being a forum for...
Read more
Community News

Liz Riebe Selected as Executive Director at Coronado MainStreet

Coronado MainStreet is proud to announce that Elizabeth Riebe has been selected to the Executive Director position recently vacated by retiring, and beloved Rita...
Read more
Community News

Student Performances: Valentine’s Virtual Concert to Benefit CSF!

The community enjoyed the Coronado Holiday Songs virtual concert so much that we're excited to announce another virtual concert for Valentine's Day! Join us...
Read more
Community News

Jr. Optimists Souper Bowl of Caring – Donate Through Feb. 15

Souper Bowl of Caring is a non-profit organization where youth groups around the U.S. solicit donations of non-perishable food for those in need. The...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado Website Down, Temporary Site Set Up

Coronado’s website, www.coronado.ca.us, has been offline since Thursday, Feb. 4, when the City’s web provider lost web-hosting services.The City apologizes for any inconvenience this...
Read more
Education

SWC Scholarship Applications Being Accepted

SOUTHWESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION DEADLINE: 2/28/21 The Coronado Democratic Club is currently accepting applications for the John F. Kennedy Young Democrat Award. Each year, the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Coronado Brewing Launches Fruit-Forward Hard Seltzer; Promotes New Director of Marketing

Over the last year, Coronado Brewing Company has been hard at work, developing and perfecting the recipes behind the company’s first packaged beyond-beer beverage...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Feb. 5, 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coTsPXg8qX4Making appointments to receive vaccinations is required. Find out where to go and news on second doses in the latest edition of the City...
Read more
Community News

Coronado HOSA Club COVID-19 Update February 1, 2021

  As of February 1st (02/01/2021), the total number of COVID-19 cases in California has surpassed 3 million, sitting around 3.3 million. There have been...
Read more
Community News

County Urges Public To Have A COVID-Safe Super Bowl Sunday

 Don't let Super Bowl Sunday become Super Spreader Sunday. With Sunday’s big game on the horizon, San Diego County is asking for the public’s...
Read more
Military

Industry Suppliers Make Donation to Operation Homefront

A coalition of leading brands brought together by Coronado-based MyMilitarySavings.com (MMS) is continuing to work with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) to reassure its...
Read more
Dining

A Recipe for Trouble? Reversal of Outdoor Dining Ban Has Plates Spinning

By Anna Almendrala, KHNOutdoor dining is resuming in California under state and local orders issued last week — but with covid cases, hospitalizations and...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.