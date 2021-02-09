Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Liberty Call’s Intimate Distillery Dining Experience for Your Valentine

By Managing Editor

Liberty Call unveils a three-course prix fixe dinner offering for Valentine’s Day weekend in this intimate craft distillery alongside the Coronado Bridge. Liberty Call’s menu is created by farm-to-table chef and San Diego native Miguel Valdez, who focused on the comfort foods of his youth when designing each dish. Beginning with a wine or bourbon Old Fashioned welcome, the menu includes:

Appetizer, Choice of:

  • Pork Belly Crostini – Braised Pork Belly, Fig Jam, Confit Garlic, French Toast Crostini
  • Chef’s Garden Salad – Roasted Beets, Blackberries, Pickled Red Onion, Candied Walnuts, Mixed Greens, Barrel Aged Balsamic Vinegar

Main, Pan Seared, with Blue Cheese Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Red Wine Demi-Glace or Beurre Blanc. Choice of:

  • Jidori Airline Chicken Breast
  • Certified Angus Beef Filet Medallion
  • Local Catch Fish
  • Seasonal Vegetables
Dessert

  • Chocolate Dipped Strawberries, injected with Constitution Bourbon, Served with Vanilla Whipped Cream and Roasted Almonds

Full cocktail menu available featuring the distillery’s own small batch spirits and select wines from California and the Valle de Guadalupe. Price $65 / per person.

Located where the Coronado Bridge meets Barrio Logan at 1985 National Ave. # 1131, San Diego.

For reservations
call 619-432-1848
online  www.opentable.com/r/liberty-call-distilling-kitchen-san-diego
email info@libertycall.com

Established in 2013, Liberty Call Distilling is a pioneer among San Diego’s craft spirits industry. Founder-owner Bill Rogers, who has lived the majority of his life on Coronado Island, has teamed with another Coronado Local, Marc Lord, to grow the company from 800 to 6,000+ square feet, which includes a recently expanded distillery in Spring Valley and restaurant-distillery in Barrio Logan.
The nearly 3,300-square-foot space features an open floor plan and showcases a working still behind a glass partition, inviting the public to see first-hand where Liberty Call’s expansive portfolio of artisanal spirits are made. A large, garage door-style wall at its west end rolls up to reveal views of Coronado Bridge and an outdoor patio with gas heaters.

Founded in 2013 and today considered one of the pioneers of San Diego’s booming local craft spirits industry, Liberty Call Distilling specializes in hand crafted grain-to-glass whiskey, bourbon, rum and gin while acknowledging its hometown’s historic ties to the United States Navy.

www.libertycall.com

Liberty Call Distilling on Facebook

Liberty Call Distilling on Instagram

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

