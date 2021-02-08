The Henry Offers Valentine’s Date Night Takeout for Two

For Valentine’s Day 2021, The Henry Coronado is offering an exclusive Date Night Takeout for Two meal for $99. Pre-ordering is available until 5pm on Saturday, February 13 and the meal will be available for pickup or delivery on Sunday, February 14th, from 4pm to closing.

Dinner consists of a 12 oz prime filet, warm water lobster tail, smashed potato, a simple arugula salad, charred lemon, chimichurri, and drawn butter; with an assortment of chocolates.

For $25, a bottle of rosé can be added.

Order online

