Monday, February 8, 2021
The Henry Offers Valentine’s Date Night Takeout for Two

By Managing Editor

Photo courtesy of Fox Restaurant Concepts

For Valentine’s Day 2021, The Henry Coronado is offering an exclusive Date Night Takeout for Two meal for $99. Pre-ordering is available until 5pm on Saturday, February 13 and the meal will be available for pickup or delivery on Sunday, February 14th, from 4pm to closing.

Dinner consists of a 12 oz prime filet, warm water lobster tail, smashed potato, a simple arugula salad, charred lemon, chimichurri, and drawn butter; with an assortment of chocolates.

For $25, a bottle of rosé can be added.

Order online, or call 619-762-1022

Photo courtesy of Fox Restaurant Concepts

Managing Editor
