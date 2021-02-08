City of Coronado Website Down, Temporary Site Set Up

Coronado’s website, www.coronado.ca.us, has been offline since Thursday, Feb. 4, when the City’s web provider lost web-hosting services.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this outage has caused residents and customers who get their information and news or conduct business on the City’s website. We have been assured that the website will be restored soon, possibly as early as Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, the City set up a temporary website over the weekend using the same URL as the existing site: www.coronado.ca.us. Users will see a different look but many of the page’s key features, including contact information, COVID-19 information, meetings and related documents, links to community resources such as Recreation and Golf, the Library and its catalog and Coronado Arts.

Additionally, there are links to the City’s public engagement site, Comment Coronado, and the Ask Coronado site to report a problem, concern or unsafe condition. The site also has a link to the Coronado TV government channel to watch live programming, including public meetings as they are held.

A news section includes a link to the City Manager’s Weekly Update video and the online version. Finally, the site also has a link to all upcoming meetings with dates and times and links to agendas, as well as updates on the service outage.

Since the City’s site went out, staff has been using Coronado’s social media sites, specifically Facebook and Twitter, to let the community know what’s going on with this critical piece of infrastructure. The City prides itself on the consistent and timely release of news and information residents have come to expect, particularly during the pandemic. We ask for your patience as we work to resolve this matter.

