Coronado Man Arrested for Alleged Role in U.S. Capitol Riot

Early Wednesday morning, multiple law enforcement officers and FBI agents descended on a house in Coronado initiating the arrest of 2005 CHS graduate Jeffrey Alexander Smith for his alleged role in the riot and breach of the capitol earlier this month. Smith’s bail was set at $25,000 and his next hearing is scheduled for February 11.

FBI and San Diego JTTF partners arrested Coronado resident Jeffrey Alexander Smith for his alleged role in the riot and breach of the Capitol… @FBIWFO @USAO_DC @SDCAnews #CoronadoPD #FBI #SanDiego pic.twitter.com/UHDBL8UN7Q — FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) January 28, 2021

Here is the story published by Fox 5 News:

Here is the story published by CBS 8 San Diego:

This is a developing story.