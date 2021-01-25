Monday, January 25, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 16 through January 22)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Vandalism at North Beach on Ocean Boulevard

- Advertisement -

Suspect painted on bathrooms near North Beach.

Vandalism on Mullinix Drive

- Advertisement -

Graffiti found at Tidelands Park.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue

- Advertisement -

Unknown injury reported.

Disturbance on Adella Avenue

General disturbance reported. Suspect refused to leave resident’s house.

Petty Theft at Vons on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted alcohol.

Petty Theft at Walgreens on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted alcohol.

Trespassing on Isabella Avenue

Victim reported clothing taken.

Arrests:

1/16/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 3rd Street

36 year old male

1/16/2021: Grand Theft and Larceny – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

55 year old male

1/16/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 3000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

28 year old male

1/17/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street

24 year old male

1/18/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

26 year old male

1/18/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 5th Street

35 year old male

1/19/2021: Unlawful Use of a Deadly Weapon – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Pomona Avenue

31 year old male

1/19/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue

21 year old male

1/19/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue

22 year old male

1/20/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of D Avenue

23 year old male

1/20/2021: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 10th Street

26 year old male

1/22/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of D Avenue

21 year old male

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 9 through January 15)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Hit and Run on 8th Street and A...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 2 through January 8)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Alameda BoulevardUnknown...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 26 through January 1)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Grand Theft on Ocean BoulevardVictim reported burglary to...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 19 through December 25)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Disturbance at Brigantine on Orange AvenueGeneral disturbance reported....
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 12 through December 18)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on Palm AvenueVictim reported vehicle burglary...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 5 through December 11)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on Orange AvenueSuspect shoplifted. Total loss...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

‘Tis the Season for Pet Safety

In the midst of the holiday season, it is important for pet owners to keep the health and safety of their animals in mind...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 12 through December 18)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on Palm AvenueVictim reported vehicle burglary...
Read more
Sports

Army-Navy Football Game: Reflecting on 121 Years of Tradition

In one of the most storied and longest running rivalries, the United States Naval Academy and the United States Military Academy met for the...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 5 through December 11)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on Orange AvenueSuspect shoplifted. Total loss...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 28 through December 4)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Battery at Sharp Coronado HospitalPatient involved in a...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 21 through November 27)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Vandalism Report on Silver Strand BoulevardBird sanctuary was...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.