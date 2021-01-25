Coronado Crime Report (January 16 through January 22)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Vandalism at North Beach on Ocean Boulevard
Suspect painted on bathrooms near North Beach.
Vandalism on Mullinix Drive
Graffiti found at Tidelands Park.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Disturbance on Adella Avenue
General disturbance reported. Suspect refused to leave resident’s house.
Petty Theft at Vons on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted alcohol.
Petty Theft at Walgreens on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted alcohol.
Trespassing on Isabella Avenue
Victim reported clothing taken.
Arrests:
1/16/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 3rd Street
36 year old male
1/16/2021: Grand Theft and Larceny – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
55 year old male
1/16/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 3000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
28 year old male
1/17/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street
24 year old male
1/18/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
26 year old male
1/18/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 5th Street
35 year old male
1/19/2021: Unlawful Use of a Deadly Weapon – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Pomona Avenue
31 year old male
1/19/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue
21 year old male
1/19/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue
22 year old male
1/20/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of D Avenue
23 year old male
1/20/2021: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 10th Street
26 year old male
1/22/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of D Avenue
21 year old male
