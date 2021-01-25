Coronado Crime Report (January 16 through January 22)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Vandalism at North Beach on Ocean Boulevard

Suspect painted on bathrooms near North Beach.

Vandalism on Mullinix Drive

Graffiti found at Tidelands Park.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Disturbance on Adella Avenue

General disturbance reported. Suspect refused to leave resident’s house.

Petty Theft at Vons on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted alcohol.

Petty Theft at Walgreens on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted alcohol.

Trespassing on Isabella Avenue

Victim reported clothing taken.

Arrests:

1/16/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 3rd Street

36 year old male

1/16/2021: Grand Theft and Larceny – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

55 year old male

1/16/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 3000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

28 year old male

1/17/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street

24 year old male

1/18/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

26 year old male

1/18/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 5th Street

35 year old male

1/19/2021: Unlawful Use of a Deadly Weapon – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Pomona Avenue

31 year old male

1/19/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue

21 year old male

1/19/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue

22 year old male

1/20/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of D Avenue

23 year old male

1/20/2021: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 10th Street

26 year old male

1/22/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of D Avenue

21 year old male